Merson explains why Arteta will ‘double down’ on Arsenal mistake; makes flawed Southgate point

Paul Merson has explained why Mikel Arteta can’t afford to drop David Raya for Aaron Ramsdale at Arsenal.

Raya has ousted Ramsdale from the Arsenal first team this season following his loan move from Brentford.

But the Spaniard’s performances have left plenty to be desired, and his mistake in the 2-2 draw against Chelsea on Saturday has led to severe criticism.

Raya was lobbed by Mykhaylo Mudryk – who was almost certainly trying to cross the ball – from the left flank at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal legend Merson reckons the loan of Raya was unnecessary, and Arteta has put undue pressure on all involved.

“I’m a great believer in not fixing something that isn’t broken. With his handling of the goalkeeper situation, Mikel Arteta has put everyone under severe pressure.

“He’s put himself under pressure and he’s put David Raya under pressure. That was another major, major mistake at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s different for a goalkeeper at a top club. The pressure is well and truly on when you play for a big club like Arsenal week in, week out. Everything you do is put under the microscope.

“On the other hand, at a club like Brentford there’s very much the mentality of you win a game and you lose a game. At big clubs everything is magnified, and Arsenal is a big club.

“Raya is a good goalkeeper, but he’s fallen behind the eight ball. He’s going to find it hard to get out of this dip in performance, especially with everything he does being analysed.”

Merson then bizarrely used Gareth Southgate’s selection policy to illustrate why top teams should steer clear of goalkeepers from lesser teams. despite the England manager consistently selecting Everton’s Jordan Pickford.

He added: “Arteta will have looked at all the stats and Raya’s stats are good. However, it’s why all the players that are picked for England are at the top sides.

“You see it all the time when people make a case for a player playing at a team lower down the league, but that’s why Gareth Southgate sticks with players at the top teams. They play under severe pressure every week.”

Arteta is now between a rock and hard place when it comes to who to select in goal, and Merson believes he will stick with Raya to save himself the embarrassment of being wrong.

“It’s going to be hard for Ramsdale to get back in. Arteta is not going to change goalkeepers now. I can see him doubling down on this because if he leaves Raya out, he’s then got him and Kai Havertz – two big summer signings – sitting on the bench not doing anything.

“It then doesn’t look good on Arteta. That’s why I see him trying to see this out and helping Raya get through this.

“Where’s Ramsdale going to go? As a goalkeeper there aren’t loads of opportunities there. That’s a problem for Ramsdale.

“But I can’t see him getting his place back with Arsenal. Arteta will try to ride this out, especially with the games against Sevilla and Sheffield United coming up. They are games the Gunners should win and he will hope Raya can build some confidence.”