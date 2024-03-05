Former Arsenal attacker Paul Merson believes Liverpool will “win” the Premier League title if they beat Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

The Premier League title race is shaping up beautifully as Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal all picked up three points over the weekend.

Liverpool netted a last-gasp winner to beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 before Man City battled back from behind to defeat local rivals Man Utd 3-1. Then on Monday night, Arsenal brushed aside Sheffield United with ease as they hammered Chris Wilder’s side 6-0 at Bramall Lane.

Ahead of this weekend’s game at Anfield between Liverpool and City, Jurgen Klopp’s side are one point clear of Pep Guardiola’s team and two ahead of Arsenal.

Speaking ahead of this huge match, Merson has suggested that Liverpool will win the Premier League as long as they beat Man City on Sunday.

‘Liverpool would be third in the league right now if they don’t score with the last kick of the game at Nottingham Forest. Now, if they go and beat Man City this weekend, then I’d fancy them to go on and win the league. That’s how quickly it changes,’ Merson wrote for Sky Sports.

‘I don’t think Man City can afford to get one point from their next two games at Liverpool and at home to Arsenal. If City win them both then I can’t see anything but them winning the league title again.

‘But if City lose on Sunday, then I’d be surprised if Liverpool don’t win the league. Their fixtures are nice and they will be four points clear with Man City then having to play Arsenal. They are huge games.’

Merson thinks Declan Rice has ‘taken Arsenal to another level’ but their game against Man City at the end of this month will be their ‘acid test’.

‘Arsenal will go top on Saturday if they get the job done against Brentford, who have a lot of good players out, so they’ve got to put the pressure on the others,’ Merson continued.

‘They are so different to last season because Declan Rice has taken them to another level. He’s up there with Rodri and that’s why Man City and Arsenal have great defences. They are so disciplined it’s unbelievable.

‘Arsenal have won seven in a row now and that break they had has helped them, but when you look back at their results, I hope the week when Fulham and West Ham beat them isn’t what costs them.

‘They’ve taken their goal difference to another level in the last few weeks though. They were behind and now they’ve almost got an extra point with it. That could be massive.

‘However, the acid test is going to be at Man City on March 31. We’ll see how far Arsenal have come then. But you’ve got to keep on winning these games to make sure you get there and that’s what they’re doing.’

Merson also believes Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s ‘X-Factor’ and they will ‘beat City if he plays’.

‘Salah gives Liverpool their X-factor and they’ll beat Man City if he plays,’ Merson added.

‘Without him, I don’t see how they’re going to hurt City on a consistent basis. With Salah, they’ll get after Man City and put them under severe pressure by closing down high up the pitch.

‘He is one of the best players in the world and takes chances – Liverpool will get enough chances to win if Salah plays. Salah carries that fear-factor too and will make Man City think.’