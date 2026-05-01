Arsenal legend Paul Merson has explained why he thinks the Premier League title race will be “over this weekend” after a “crucial” game.

There is a potentially decisive weekend of Premier League football coming up and there could be major implications for the title race.

Arsenal recovered from the 2-1 loss to Man City by beating Newcastle United last weekend, so they are three points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side, having played one more game.

The Gunners play first this weekend as they host Fulham on Saturday, so they could be six points clear ahead of Man City‘s visit to Everton on Monday night.

Man City will still win the Premier League if they win all of their remaining games and finish with a greater goal difference, but Merson has explained why he thinks Arsenal could secure the title this weekend.

“If Arsenal win this game, they win the league!” Merson claimed in his Sportskeeda column.

READ: Big Weekend: Man United v Liverpool, Tottenham, Viktor Gyokeres, Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner

“Three points to Mikel Arteta’s team in this one and Manchester City will have to pull up trees to win the title from here on.

“I said it before as well, these two games against Newcastle and Fulham are so crucial for Arsenal that I would not think of goal difference. I’d take a 1-0 win and just get the three points.”

Merson continued: “City still have to go to Everton and Bournemouth, which are two tricky away fixtures. Arsenal getting points on the board before those games will be an advantage for sure.

“I watched City against Burnley and I thought they weren’t that great either. I expect them to score goals in games, but they could concede chances and a team like Everton or Bournemouth might hurt them!

“Arsenal must forget about the second leg against Atletico Madrid and get the job done against Fulham. If they lose to Fulham, then they will definitely lose to Atletico on Tuesday. And hence, it could be all over for them in the next few days. Arsenal must get the win.”

READ MORE: Atletico v Arsenal fall-out continues with Ben White evil and feet counted

“I’m predicting the title race to be over this weekend…”

Merson has backed Arsenal to beat Fulham 2-0 this weekend, and thinks the title race will be “over this weekend” after a 1-1 draw between Man City and Everton.

“The pressure will be on Manchester City here. If Arsenal don’t win against Fulham, I would back City to win two-nil or even three-nil in this game. But I think Arsenal will win and that could force City to slip up in their chase,” Merson added.

READ NEXT: Carrick, Arteta and Mourinho among six disasters to avoid this summer

“Everton have a lot of footballers who can hurt City. I thought they were very unlucky to lose against Liverpool and West Ham in the last two games. Not long ago, I remember them slaughtering Chelsea at this stadium!

“This is a difficult game for City. If Arsenal lose to Fulham, City can afford to draw one of their upcoming games and still win the league.

“But I just think it won’t get to that stage, I’m predicting the title race to be over this weekend with a Manchester City draw at Everton.”