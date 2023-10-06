Merson claims Arsenal ‘don’t need’ to beat City; his result prediction gives Liverpool, Spurs a ‘chance’

Paul Merson reckons Arsenal “don’t need” to beat Manchester City on Sunday and he’s explained why he “can’t see how” Mikel Arteta’s side “win this game”.

The Gunners mounted a serious challenge for the Premier League title last season but they ended up finishing four points adrift of eventual winners Man City.

Arsenal have been backed by some to go one better this season and they are just a single point adrift of Man City ahead of their clash at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

Neither side are going into this game at their best. Man City are without Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri, while Arsenal are set to be without Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Merson has indicated that he would have “definitely backed Arsenal to win” but his stance has changed due to Saka and Martinelli being unavailable.

“If I had predicted this game on Tuesday, I’d have definitely backed Arsenal to win this game. Manchester City are without Rodri and they aren’t the same team. Arsenal will now have to do without Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, and I can’t see how Arsenal can win this game,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“You’ve got to remember that Kevin De Bruyne also isn’t playing at the moment. He gets a lot of assists, but people forget about his passes before the assists. Erling Haaland makes a lot of runs, but City haven’t got too many players apart from De Bruyne who can thread the eye of the needle with their passes. I think that’s why Haaland is struggling to get his goals at the moment.

“I thought Kalvin Phillips would’ve played every game in Rodri’s absence – he seems like the natural replacement. It does depend on what Pep Guardiola wants to do – I don’t think he’ll be content with stopping Arsenal’s rhythm. He will want to dictate play, and he’ll probably use Kovacic instead.

“Arsenal got an opening in the title race last week, and they’ll need to make the most of it. You’ve got to make hay while the sun shines with this City team. If Man City are held to a draw here, they’ll have picked up only one point in their last two games. It also offers Liverpool and Tottenham a chance to fight for the Premier League title.

“I don’t think Arsenal need to win this game, but they need to make sure they don’t lose. If they get beat here, it’s déjà vu – they lost both their games against Manchester City last season. It’s going to be a very cagey match, and I think it’ll end in a [1-1] draw.”

