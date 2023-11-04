Merson compares Cole Palmer to Arsenal legend as he makes ‘perfect’ Spurs v Chelsea prediction

Paul Merson says Chelsea star Cole Palmer reminds him of Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp as the pundit made a bold prediction for Chelsea’s clash with Tottenham on Monday.

Palmer has been a bright spark in an otherwise disappointing season for Chelsea thus far, registering two goals and three assists since his £42m move from Manchester City in the summer.

Merson was particularly impressed by the 21-year-old’s performance against Brentford last weekend despite the 2-0 defeat to the Bees.

“When [Chelsea] face teams who don’t give them any space, they’ve only got Cole Palmer who can break anybody down,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“He was outstanding the other day [against Brentford]. He was like the Dennis Bergkamp of Arsenal for Chelsea, the amount of opportunities he made.”

Palmer will be hoping to make an impact again when Mauricio Pochettino’s team travel to Tottenham on Monday night, in a game in which Merson backed the Blues to get one over their London rivals.

“Against both Liverpool and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea were the better side in both games,” Merson added. “Both teams had a go at Chelsea and that’s why I feel the trip to Tottenham could be perfect for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

“It’s game on for the Blues on Monday night. There is no question that Spurs will have a go at Chelsea.

“The way they are playing and sitting top of the league, they have no choice but to try and continue in the same vein they have in the opening 10 matches of the season. However, that plays into Chelsea’s hands.

“Nicolas Jackson is getting a bit of stick at the moment but he’s quick and a threat on the counter. The you’ve got Raheem Sterling on the wing.

“He was brilliant against Arsenal and if he can reach that level again, he’ll cause Spurs problems on the break. Cole Palmer brings the guile and he was different class in the first half against Brentford.

“Chelsea will be able to give this game a real go. I’d be shocked if Chelsea lost at Spurs.”

