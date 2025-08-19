Paul Merson believes Arsenal’s opening-day victory at Old Trafford gives them an early edge in the title race. Still, he says the spotlight will quickly turn to Viktor Gyokeres finding form when Leeds visit the Emirates.

“The name of the game is winning,” he told Sky Sports. “Old Trafford is a difficult place to go, especially on the opening weekend, but Arsenal found a way to win.

“They will need to improve because it wasn’t the greatest of displays. They had to rely on a set piece again, but they got their goal, and the defence was rock solid.

“They got themselves over the line for a vital three points, especially with the game against Liverpool coming up soon.

“But advantage Arsenal. The way I see it now is Liverpool and Man City have to go to Old Trafford to win to match Arsenal, and that’s a huge positive at such an early stage of the season.”

Merson also highlighted the importance of Martin Odegaard rediscovering his form after a poor campaign last year.

“Special mention for Martin Odegaard. I thought he was back to his best,” Merson said. His comments are in stark contrast to Roy Keane’s opinion on Odegaard.

“There were a couple of times he didn’t have the options on the counter, and he also made a couple of wrong decisions, but he was so much better than last season.

“If he can maintain those levels, that is a big plus for Arsenal.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal: Madueke labelled ‘wrong call’ as ‘absolutely perfect for that squad’ alternative nears move

👉 Arsenal: Arteta decision on Gyokeres revealed amid ‘non-existent’ signing’s new ‘incomparable reality’

👉 Arsenal expert reveals verdict on ‘dramatic late move’ as one Gunners star to leave on one condition

While Odegaard earned praise, Arsenal’s new £100m striker was the subject of scrutiny after a low-key debut. Merson defended Viktor Gyokeres but admitted supporters will expect to see more when Leeds visit north London.

“When you are a big money signing, scrutiny is going to happen,” he explained. “Bukayo Saka never really impacted the game. He was marked out of the game by Luke Shaw, but no one really says anything because it’s Saka.

“He never really got a kick, and he’s an £100m player. But the shiny new striker signing also never really got a kick, and there’s been so much reaction.

“It was a hard game for Viktor Gyokeres to start. It’s one of the hardest in the league at Old Trafford, and I thought Man Utd defended well.

“Matthijs de Ligt likes the physical battle, and apart from one time Gyokeres got the better of him, he coped really well.

“I saw the two greatest players to play for Arsenal in Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry, and they took six weeks to get to grips with the club and the Premier League.

“It’s going to take Gyokores time, but there are good signs. He held the ball up well and made one or two nice touches and runs, but we shouldn’t judge him on a game away at Man Utd. It was a scrappy game where no Arsenal attacker really shined.

“I certainly wasn’t expecting any miracles on Sunday, but I’d be expecting a bit more from him this weekend against Leeds at the Emirates.”