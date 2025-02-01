Paul Merson has picked out the only striker for Arsenal after they missed out on Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins in a transfer “farce”.

The Gunners are desperate to sign a new striker before the January transfer window closes on Monday night as Gabriel Jesus’ injury leaves Mikel Arteta with Kai Havertz as his only centre-forward option.

Earlier this week, Arsenal made a shock bid to sign England international Watkins, but they have missed out on the striker as Unai Emery has announced that he is sticking with Aston Villa.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will land an alternative before the window shuts, but Merson has encouraged his former club to sign Newcastle United standout Alexander Isak, who would help them bridge the gap between themselves and Premier League leaders Liverpool.

“We’re talking about the best centre-forward in the league right now in Alexander Isak. His goals and contributions have been mightily impressive,” Merson said in his Sportskeeda column.

“The thing with Isak is that he is consistently good. Some players score 10 goals in 10 games and there would have been two hat-tricks in there. But Isak is someone who scores in every single game and that makes him the best out there.

“There is no doubt that all the top clubs will want to sign him. With Financial Fair Play (FFP) also coming into the picture, it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can hold on to him.

“If Arsenal signed Isak, I would be shocked if they don’t end up winning the Premier League. The same goes for Chelsea, it will seal that top four place and take them to the next level!”

Merson added: “I personally think Arsenal’s bid for Ollie Watkins was just a farce! They knew they aren’t getting him for that money and they just put in the offer to show the fans they’re trying.

“Watkins would be an outstanding signing for Arsenal though. He ticks all the boxes. Don’t worry about him being 29, it’s the here and now that matters the most.“If Arsenal get Watkins, they can win the league this year or maybe in the next. So they shouldn’t be worried about where he will be in four years’ time.”

Arsenal have a huge game on Sunday as they host Manchester City at the Emirates. Merson has explained why the hosts need to drop Italy international Jorginho for this match.

“If City were the team of old, I would play Jorginho in midfield because he is good at getting out of the press, comfortable on the ball and can pick a pass,” Merson claimed.

“But then Manchester City are not the same anymore, they don’t close down as quickly as they used to. So I wouldn’t really prefer Jorginho for this game.”