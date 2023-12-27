Merson identifies major Arsenal ‘problem’ player who could cost them the title
Paul Merson believes Oleksandr Zinchenko shouldn’t play against ‘the big boys’ as while Arsenal are ‘the team’ to win titles now, he causes a ‘problem’ for them.
The Gunners are flying high, as they were last season. They were the top side in the Premier League at Christmas, and have a chance to go back top when they play their game in hand over Liverpool.
They played the Reds last time out, and the frenetic match ended 1-1, though chances were presented to either side to win it.
Liverpool’s goal came from Mohamed Salah, after he cur past Zinchenko, who couldn’t get a touch when attempting to prod the ball away.
Merson felt the defender showed his weakness in that game.
“But this could be their problem, the left-back,” Merson said on Sky Sports.
“I think they would have rolled over two years ago and got beat [by] four or five at Liverpool. They didn’t and hung in there. I think they maybe could have nicked it if they picked the right pass.
“But that’s poor defending [from Zinchenko]. That’s my worry.”
Indeed, Merson feels the defender is useful when Arsenal have lots of spells of possession, but against better sides, when they have to sit back more, Zinchenko is a liability and shouldn’t be in the side.
“They need Zinchenko for the games against the bottom-half teams. Where they go and play and dominate the game. When they go and play against the big boys, then I think [Zinchenko shouldn’t play],” Merson added.
The pundit does believe that Arsenal have it in them to win titles now, but that comes with the caveat that Zinchenko shouldn’t play a major role in that.
“I think they go on and win it now. My mate Perry [Groves] at the start of the season was saying, ‘Arsenal will win the league’. I was thinking ‘nah,'” Merson added.
“But I make Arsenal the team now [to win the titles].”
If that is to be without Zinchenko, the Gunners have Takehiro Tomiyasu in reserve. The Japan international has started at left-back a number of times this season, so Arteta clearly sees him as a useful option instead of Zinchenko, and when his injury subsides, he could be back in the mix.
