Merson makes huge Arsenal Premier League title prediction ahead of Liverpool match – ‘you’ll know by’

Paul Merson has explained why he thinks Arsenal will “know” next month whether they are going to retain the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal are the firm favourites to retain the Premier League title after winning seven of their first eight matches at the start of this campaign.

However, the Gunners are reeling from League Two side Fleetwood Town knocking them out of the Carabao Cup in midweek, and they are without a couple of key players for Sunday’s trip to Liverpool.

This is the first of a tough run of matches for Arsenal in the coming weeks, with Premier League games against Manchester City, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur coming up.

And Merson thinks Arsenal need to reach “December 13” unscathed to win the Premier League title again.

“What a November Arsenal have, by the way. They’ve got a hard month, including the start of December,” Merson said on Sky Sports.

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“You’ll know by December 13 if Arsenal will win the Premier League. Because there’s a saying: after the hard games, come the easy games.

“If Bukayo Saka is injured for this period, he’s going to be missed. People say he isn’t playing well, I think he’s a decision-maker – he constantly makes those right decisions week in, week out.

“Now there’s Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze coming in and playing in his place.

“It’s all well and good them coming in and playing for a couple, then sitting out for a couple – but when you’re asking them to play six to eight weeks on the trot, that’s a real tester.”

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Paul Merson makes Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction

Despite this, Merson has backed Liverpool to beat Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

“Liverpool are starting to cook a little bit, but they have got to win this Sunday if they want to be in the Premier League title race,” Merson added.

“If they don’t win, they stay six points behind at least and still have to go to the Emirates.

“You’re then asking Arsenal to lose two football matches without you losing one. And given Liverpool will lose more games this season, you’re then asking Arsenal to lose three or four games for the rest of the season. That’s a lot of games.”

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