Paul Merson has made a prediction for Sunday’s game between Manchester City and Arsenal, claiming his former side could get “destroyed”.

The Premier League title race took another turn at the weekend, with Arsenal losing 2-1 to Bournemouth and Man City beating Chelsea 3-0.

Ahead of Sunday’s potentially decisive match at the Etihad, Man City are only six points adrift of Arsenal with a game in hand, so the title is back in the hands of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Arsenal’s squad is certainly stronger than Man City’s on paper, but Mikel Arteta’s side have shown signs of nerves in recent months and fallen apart completely this month.

Man City now have the momentum and Merson has backed them to beat Arsenal following an “absolutely mind-blowing” turnaround.

“Manchester City are the favourites to win the Premier League if they beat Arsenal on Sunday, 100 per cent,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

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“It’s in their hands now because Arsenal did not play well at all against Bournemouth. If City win on Sunday, they will beat Burnley next week and before you know it, they are at the top of the table with five games to go.

“The way Arsenal are playing now, I can’t seem them winning all their remaining games, should they lose to City.

“It’s just unbelievable how it has all turned around. Absolutely mind-blowing to say the least! You just look at it and go, ‘Wow’.

“In hindsight, you can’t see anything but a Manchester City win. I saw Arsenal in the first 15 minutes against Sporting in the Champions League and told my boy it would be 0-0. You just can’t see them scoring!

“Defensively, Arsenal are solid. If they don’t lose this game, they win the league. For City though, a draw is no good. They must win.”

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Merson has also revealed a “big concern” for Arsenal, who could be “destroyed” at the Etihad this weekend.

“I can’t see Arsenal winning all their remaining games if they lose to City on Sunday. It’s hard to watch Arsenal at the moment,” Merson continued.

“But the players need to look at the bright side of it. If they beat City, the league is done and they win it. That is how they must think about this game.

“If Arsenal go to the Etihad, sit behind the ball, absorb all the pressure and try to play for a draw, they will get destroyed by City!

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“Even if they have a go and lose the game, it at least gives them confidence. Imagine if they sit behind the ball and lose 1-0? I don’t think it does any good for their confidence.

“Mikel Arteta is the only person who can tell if he’s asking these players to play in a certain way or are they actually going into their shells due to the pressure.

“Apart from Declan Rice, I don’t see anyone else being expressive on the pitch. There is no pace in that team, no urgency, no desire to get inside the box. They look nervous and what a bad time to be that way.

“I don’t know what Arsenal turn up for this game. They need to take the game to City here. I’m desperately trying to make a case for Arsenal, but I’m finding it extremely hard to do so.

“My heart says draw, but my head says Manchester City win. Football is so unpredictable and Arsenal will be hoping this game goes in their favour against all odds. But the way they’ve been playing is a big concern.”