Merson tells Man Utd that Liverpool will ‘rip them to shreds’ in ‘easiest call of the weekend’

Manchester United have been warned by Paul Merson that Liverpool will “rip them to shreds” on Sunday in the “easiest call of the weekend”.

Man Utd remained sixth in the Premier League after their humiliating 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday, before crashing out of Europe three days later as Bayern Munich beat them 1-0 at Old Trafford.

The loss to the German champions saw Man Utd finish bottom of their Champions League group, which also meant they missed out on qualifying for the latter stages of the Europa League.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are having a great season with Jurgen Klopp’s side comfortably progressing from their Europa League group as champions, while they are currently top of the Premier League.

Man Utd travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday as pressure grows on Erik ten Hag and Arsenal legend Merson is predicting an easy win for Klopp’s men.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “People keep saying this is a big game, but is that really the case? I think this is my easiest call of the weekend – I expect Liverpool to win quite comfortably.

READ MORE: Liverpool v Manchester United: The worst combined XI of the last decade

“Bruno Fernandes is suspended and the likes of Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire were substituted due to injuries against Bayern Munich, so it doesn’t look good for them.

“Let me say it like this – I’d be more shocked if Manchester United got a draw at Anfield than if Crystal Palace got a result against Manchester City. That’s how confident I am that Liverpool are winning this, as Erik ten Hag’s side are absolutely all over the place.

“They got a free swing against Bayern Munich but went out with a whip. Before that, they were absolutely slaughtered at home by Bournemouth and even if you look at the games they won, they just faltered over the line.

“I expect Liverpool to rip them to shreds, so I’m going for a 3-0 home win. Alexis Mac Allister is a massive injury doubt, but Jurgen Klopp has a few options to choose from in midfield.

“Wataru Endo has played a few games recently and Harvey Elliott’s cameos have been impressive, but I think Curtis Jones is someone who knows how big this game is, so I expect him to start at Anfield.

“As for Manchester United’s team, I think Ten Hag will just be throwing players onto the pitch. I don’t expect anything from Manchester United as they simply haven’t been good enough this season.

“Liverpool, on the other hand, are the league leaders and with games coming thick and fast in the festive period, they absolutely have to win this one, particularly with the game against Arsenal on the horizon.

“I predict Premier League results every weekend and have got a few things wrong over the course of the season, but I’m not worried in the slightest about my prediction for this game.”