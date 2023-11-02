Merson names ‘outstanding’ Liverpool star as his ‘favorite player’ in the Premier League

Paul Merson has named a Liverpool star as his favourite player in the Premier League and has detailed his ‘outstanding’ impact this season.

There’s no doubt that Jurgen Klopp’s side have enjoyed an eye-catching start to the new campaign as they currently sit fourth in the table.

Liverpool are only three points behind league leaders Tottenham and the Reds certainly have enough firepower to be in a title race this season.

Darwin Nunez has found his scoring boots recently and Mohamed Salah continues to produce the goods on a regular basis.

Merson has been impressed with Nunez of late, but he picked out his teammate Dominik Szoboszlai as his favourite player in the Premier League.

“Darwin Nunez scored a great goal against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup and is showing his class this season,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“Last year, his decision making wasn’t the greatest and he wasn’t getting his head up enough to look for his teammates, but he looks a lot more confident now.

“Dominik Szoboszlai, on the other hand, has been my favorite player in the Premier League this season – he’s been absolutely outstanding! He’s come into a brand new league for a huge fee and settled in quicker than snow, that is some achievement.”

The attacking midfielder hasn’t wasted any time in adapting to his new surroundings and Liverpool fans have already been left impressed by what they have seen so far.

Szoboszlai was Liverpool’s most expensive summer signing as he cost a reported £60million from RB Leipzig.

Klopp is clearly a fan of the 23-year-old too and he didn’t hold back from praising him earlier in the season when quizzed over the summer signing.

“I am impressed as well,” Klopp told reporters. “It’s clear. I didn’t know him, I knew him as a footballer, but not as a person before. The boy is impressive, is really smart, is really nice.

“A really good lad. Is close with everybody. You have these people who come into the room and click with everybody, he has that, charisma, [or] however you want to call it.

“He was in the team in an instant, that’s clear, and was so happy to come here, [it] was really nice to see. [It] was really nice to see how much it meant to him and that’s it.”

