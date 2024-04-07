Merson picks title favourites in ‘best race we’ve seen’ but admits ‘it could change really quickly’

Paul Merson thinks Liverpool are the current favourites for the Premier League title

Paul Merson is standing firm in his prediction that Liverpool will win the Premier League title, but the Arsenal icon admits things “could change really quickly”.

Arsenal went back on top of the table with a 3-0 win at Brighton on Saturday evening, hours after Manchester City won 4-2 away to Crystal Palace.

Liverpool are Premier League title favourites – Merson

Liverpool can leapfrog the Gunners on Sunday when they travel to Manchester United.

Speaking earlier this weekend, former Arsenal midfielder Merson predicted Jurgen Klopp’s men to come out on top in a title race for the ages.

“I would say it’s the best title race we’ve seen,” he said. Three teams in it with a month to go.

“You could stop 100 people in the street today and ask them for their prediction and get a split of 30-30-40.

“It’s so tight but it could change really quickly, if one team goes bang, crash wallop then that’s it for them. The pressure is really on. I must feel Liverpool at the moment, I think they are the ones at the moment.”

READ MORE: Gabriel Jesus no more than a supporting character for Arsenal as title race happens around him

Arsenal were very impressive against Brighton on Sunday, barely giving Roberto De Zerbi’s men a sniff after keeping a clean sheet at Manchester City last week.

“I’m really happy, really proud of the boys,” Mikel Arteta said after the 3-0 victory.

“They put in a big, big performance to beat this great Brighton side.

“They haven’t lost here since August and that tells you the difficulty of the task but we were really good today.”

He added: “The understanding between the attacking players today was superb.

“They had real purpose and connection and we created many chances.”

Arsenal led the league for much of last season before falling short in the final weeks.

The Gunners, who begin their two-legged Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening, have won 10 of 11 top-flight fixtures in 2024, with seven games to go.

“We are in a really good moment,” said Arteta.

“We have the squad healthy, with a really good energy, with a lot of confidence individually and collectively because they are performing really well and we are winning a lot of matches.

“We just have to carry on doing what we’re doing.”

READ NEXT: Saliba the next Van Dijk? Arsenal team-mate one of five stars who can emulate Premier League icons