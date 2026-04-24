Paul Merson has explained why he thinks the Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City could be “all over” this weekend.

Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League title have faded in recent days, with Mikel Arteta’s side suffering back-to-back losses against AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City.

And after Man City‘s win against Burnley, Pep Guardiola’s team are top of the Premier League table on goal difference with five games of the 2025/26 campaign remaining.

However, there is hope for Arsenal heading into the final few weeks of this season. They arguably have an easier set of fixtures, and they can put pressure on Man City by beating Newcastle United this weekend.

And Merson has explained why he thinks Arsenal have an advantage over Man City heading into the remainder of this season.

“Arsenal play twice before City do and could go six points clear again – and they’ve got to make that count. They have to win those two games against Newcastle and Fulham to put the pressure back on City. It’s a must,” Merson told Sky Sports.

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“City’s last five games? They don’t look too hard for them. They’ve got Everton and Brentford – two teams fighting for Europe – but two of their other games are absolutely gimmes.”

He added: “Arsenal are back in the title race. City didn’t rip Burnley up by four or five, they’re not going to do that against Everton in their next game.

“Everton are very good defensively, so are Brentford. Bournemouth are also very good at the back.

“The Premier League title race could come down to goal difference.”

Merson has also backed Arsenal to beat Newcastle 2-0 on Saturday, but he believes the title race will be “all over” if they fail to earn all three points.

“Arsenal don’t win this game, it’s all over in the title race,” Merson said in his Sportskeeda column.

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“They are literally in last chance saloon now. City are above Arsenal only because they’ve scored more goals. So there is still a possibility of Arsenal winning every game and still losing the title due to City scoring more than them!

“Imagine losing a league title simply because you scored fewer goals? That would hurt.

“Well, I won the league with Arsenal in 1989 because we scored more goals than Liverpool, and I can tell you it’s only a good feeling if you win!

“This has always been an entertaining fixture in the last few seasons. Even though I’m backing Arsenal to win, I don’t think the result is a foregone conclusion here.”

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