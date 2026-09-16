Paul Merson thinks Arsenal starlet Max Dowman may have played a role in JJ Gabriel’s decision to leave Manchester United.

Earlier this week, 15-year-old sensation Gabriel made the headlines, with it revealed that he has informed Man Utd of his desire to leave the Premier League giants.

Gabriel has been earmarked as a potential future star of world football, but he has reportedly decided that he wants to leave Man Utd for three reasons.

This has led to criticism of his attitude and comparisons to Arsenal starlet Dowman, who scored a brace as Arsenal beat Ipswich Town 4-2 on Tuesday night to advance in the Carabao Cup.

Following this match, Merson has argued that Gabriel could use Dowman’s development as an example to explain why he wants to leave Man Utd.

“First of all, he’s an unbelievable talent. This kid, he can play as well,” Merson said of Gabriel on Sky Sports News.

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“The problem is now with the lad and probably his agents and his family… I don’t know him so I’m thinking from the outside… when you’re watching Max Dowman and he’s getting given a chance and you’re watching Rio Ngumoha at Liverpool get given a chance and doing very well, he’s probably thinking: I should be playing at Manchester United now as well.

“This is the problem you’re going to have with the kids now in this day and age: they’re so talented that they want to play straightaway. When I was playing it was unheard of at 16 years of age, absolutely unheard of.

“But you’re watching players like Dowman and Rio and he’s probably thinking, ‘I should be playing’, and he’s come out with the statement, his agent, saying that he doesn’t want to renew his registration so it’ll be interesting.”

“It’s a massive blow for Manchester United…”

Merson also thinks it would be a “massive blow” for Man Utd if/when they lose Gabriel.

“It’s a massive, massive blow for Manchester United,” Merson added.

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“Believe me, this kid is an unbelievable talent and he’ll have every club in the world wanting him, every single club.

“There won’t be a club that doesn’t want him.”

On Dowman, Merson hailed the teenager for his “unbelievable” showing against Ipswich Town.

“He’s going past players like they’re not there as if he’s playing in his own age group,” Merson said of Dowman.

“This goal, the way he throws the dummy and leaves the guy on his backside and scores… it’s just unbelievable.

“You’ve just got to be patient with him. He’s at an unbelievable Rolls-Royce of a football club, he’s an unbelievable talent, he’s got 15 years at least at the top, but you’ve just got to be patient.

“It’s hard because he’ll feel that he should be playing in the team now but what a talent.

“It’s unbelievable what Arsenal have done and I think every coach at Arsenal, everybody involved at Arsenal, should be very proud of what they’ve produced. Absolutely unbelievable, I cannot talk highly enough about him.”

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