Paul Merson during his role as a pundit for Sky Sports.

Pundit Paul Merson has revealed why he thinks one Manchester United star has flopped at Old Trafford, while Ruben Amorim has “underestimated” one thing.

The Red Devils have endured a dire start to the 2025/26 campaign as their problems from last season have carried over into this term, with Amorim’s side sitting 14th in the Premier League after six matches.

Over the weekend, Man Utd suffered their latest defeat as they deservedly lost 3-1 to Brentford via a brace from Igor Thiago and late strike from Matthias Jensen.

Following this result, Amorim has come under intense scrutiny and he is currently one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

It’s hard to argue that Amorim has improved any of Man Utd’s players, with Mason Mount continuing to struggle following his £60m move from Chelsea.

Merson claims Mount has flopped at Man Utd due to his injury woes and players “don’t understand how big the club is”.

“I don’t think people understand how big the club is,” Merson said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast.

READ: Man Utd execs in football’s cushiest gigs should face the music with Amorim



“They get signed for big money and they come in. I’m a Chelsea fan and Mason Mount was unbelievable for us, unbelievable!

“He goes to Man United and he’s probably had two good games in two seasons and can’t even stay fit.”

Merson has also argued that Amorim’s “underestimating” of one thing is a key factor behind his woeful spell at Man Utd.

“I don’t like seeing managers getting sacked but there’s just no flexibility is there?” Merson added.

“He plays this system but he doesn’t have the players for it. You can play players out of position when you’re at Sporting because you’re not playing against top teams week in week out and that’s what he’s underestimated at United.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 ‘Lonely’ Amorim ‘left speechless’ by Man Utd ‘request’ as new details of imminent sack are revealed

👉 The Premier League XI Man Utd will ruin after signing them for way too much next summer

👉 Carragher tells Man Utd to sack Amorim ‘as quickly as possible’ – ‘This has been a disaster’



Amorim has also been blasted by Gary Neville over his recent use of Mount, with the head coach repeatedly doing something that “can’t happen”.

“I am very worried, there is no point in me sitting here and saying I’m not,” Neville told NBC Sports.

“The levels of performance, the results and the substitutions yesterday.

“I saw something at the end of the Grimsby game that they lost in the Carabao Cup a couple of weeks ago, which was Mason Mount ending up at left wing-back.

“We admire managers who are stubborn and resilient around their system, we want them to stick to their plan, but when you have Mason Mount playing at left-back, you are going to look pretty stupid.

“It has happened twice now and it can’t happen. The first time I thought it was unforgivable and yesterday it happened again.

“He changes his back three and his back five every single game and the performances and the results are just unacceptable.

“I’m really, really worried. I would never go on television, as I know how difficult a manager’s job can be, and say a manager should be sacked, but I suspect the hierarchy are going to want to see a turnaround.”