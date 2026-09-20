Paul Merson has hit out at Arsenal summer signing Bruno Guimaraes after he struggled in his side’s disappointing 3-0 loss against Brighton.

After winning their first seven games this season across all competitions, Arsenal crashed back down to earth on Saturday afternoon.

Brighton have also made an excellent start to the 2026/27 campaign, and they dominated the Premier League holders and deservedly won 3-0 on home turf.

Most of Arsenal’s players had an off-day, but Merson singled out sumemr signing Guimaraes, who was a “million miles off it”.

“A million miles off it. A million miles off it. I said at half time he would come off, but he’s stayed on for another 10 minutes or so,’ Merson said on Sky Sports.

READ: Arteta’s eight-word explanation damns awful Arsenal as Hurzeler gets his revenge



“It was really quick for him, they closed him down.

“I don’t care how good you are. If people get your head down and close you down and make you work it’s a leveller and that’s what Brighton have done. They have been absolutely brilliant.”

“There is no way Bruno Guimaraes can stay on this pitch…”

Fellow pundit Troy Deeney also hit out at Guimaraes, having claimed that the midfielder was lucky not to be hooked at half-time against Brighton.

“There is no way Bruno Guimaraes can stay on this pitch; he’s been really, really poor,” Deeney told talkSPORT.

He added: “But I also think if we’re going to have that same level of pressure and expectation, Saka has been terrible.”

READ MORE: Major star wants to quit Arsenal as transfer talks with European royalty begin



Merson also reserved praise for two Brighton stars who gave an Arsenal pair “nightmares” after Mikel Arteta’s side “struggled badly”.

“Arsenal struggled badly. Brighton really closed them down and went after them. They wouldn’t let them play out and they won the ball back consistently. They broke the press probably twice all day, Arsenal,” Merson added.

“The first goal put more air in Brighton’s lungs and they just kept going and going. They thoroughly deserved it.

“We’ve got to give credit where credit’s due. Arsenal weren’t great but Brighton made them not look great. They were outstanding.

“You thought Arsenal would come out second half and have a go, they didn’t. Chema and Kostoulas were outstanding. Kostoulas caused Konsa and Gabriel nightmares.”

READ NEXT: How close are Manchester City to greatest start to a Premier League season?

