Arsenal legend Paul Merson has explained why he thinks his former side could become ‘unstoppable’ with two signings this summer.

The 2025/26 campaign ended on a sour note for Arsenal, who narrowly lost 4-3 on penalties to PSG in the Champions League final.

Still, this season will always be fondly remembered by Gunners supporters after Mikel Arteta‘s side ended their 22-year wait to win the Premier League title.

Arsenal are expected to strengthen their squad this summer, with a report from Fabrizio Romano claiming at least three signings are “almost guaranteed” in this window.

Regardless, the Gunners will be in a strong position to win the Premier League again next season, and Merson has admitted that he would be “shocked” if they fell away after winning the title this term.

“I’d be shocked if Arsenal went away,” Merson said on the Sports Agents podcast.

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“I just think Arsenal are a proper solid, solid football team with solid seven, eight out of 10 players, week in, week out. Across the board, sevens and eights.”

Despite this, Merson has revealed what he thinks Arsenal are “screaming out for” to “dominate” next season and beyond.

“If they’d have held on, didn’t give away the penalty and won 1-0, we’d be sitting here now saying it’s a masterclass of all masterclasses,” Merson added.

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“So, it’s a hard one for me. They’re screaming out for a centre forward with pace. I think if they can get a centre forward with pace, who’s electric, then I think they’ll dominate, and I think they’ve got every chance of the Champions League next year.”

“If they got them, then wow…”

And regarding who the Gunners should sign this summer, Merson picked out Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez, who is valued at £130m, and PSG’s Desire Doue, who joined the Ligue Un giants for £52m, as ideal additions for them to become ‘unstoppable’ next season.

“What Arsenal have done is amazing, but they’ve got to go out now, for me, and buy that real, real… You know, I think Doué as well at PSG,” Merson continued.

“I would like a Doué and an Alvarez, and if they got them, then wow – I dread to think who’s going to stop Arsenal!”

Bournemouth standout Junior Kroupi has been linked with Arsenal as a cheaper alternative to Alvarez, but a report has claimed that they face missing out to a ‘dream’ club.

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