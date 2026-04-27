Paul Merson has explained why he thinks Chelsea should make Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe their next permanent manager.

Chelsea are back in the market for a new permanent manager after parting company with Liam Rosenior last week.

Calum McFarlane has been named interim Chelsea boss until the end of this season and has guided them into the FA Cup, but he will inevitably be replaced ahead of next season.

The Blues are already linked with a host of potential candidates to be their next manager, though Fabrizio Romano has revealed that one of their leading targets is ‘keen’ to replace Rosenior.

Howe is unlikely to feature on Chelsea’s list of options as he risks the sack at Newcastle and could even suffer relegation this season.

Despite this, Merson has explained why he thinks Chelsea “would take him tomorrow morning”.

“I’m a big fan of Eddie Howe. If Eddie Howe leaves Newcastle, they’ll be queueing up around the corner for him,” Merson told Sky Sports.

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“So that tells you everything. Be careful Newcastle. Chelsea would take him tomorrow morning, you’d like to think so wouldn’t you?

“In my opinion, they’d take him all day long. We’re talking about a next England manager, 100 per cent.

“As I say, everybody would be queueing up to take Eddie Howe, he’s a top manager.

“He’s just had injuries and with the [Alexander] Isak thing at the end of the season. I think Eddie has done enough to decide whatever he wants at the club. I think there’s a genuine love for him up there.”

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Howe should be able to do “whatever he wants”

And fellow pundit Jamie Redknapp has explained why he thinks Howe should be in a position to “decide whatever he wants at the club” at the end of this season.

“I think Eddie has done enough to decide whatever he wants at the club,” Redknapp said.

“I think there’s a genuine love for him up there. I think the fans will be disappointed with the season, understandably.

“I think they’re 14th in the league. They’ll have expected a lot more when you look at what they’ve done previously. He deserves the opportunity and the luxury of deciding what happens.

“There might come to a point at the end of the season Eddie thinks, ‘I’ve maybe taken this group as far as I can’. There’s obviously something not right there and the performances haven’t been acceptable.”

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