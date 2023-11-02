Merson labels Ten Hag situation ‘toxic’ and insists Man Utd boss has ‘lost the players’

Paul Merson has described the situation at Manchester United as “toxic” as he believes Erik ten Hag has lost the dressing room.

Ten Hag’s side currently find themselves eighth in the Premier League table, having already lost five of their 10 league matches.

They haven’t fared much better in the cup competitions either as they have struggled in the Champions League and were recently knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

Ten Hag is now under huge pressure to turn things around at Old Trafford, but some pundits already think that it might be too late for the Dutch boss.

Merson gave his thoughts on the situation at hand as he believes Ten Hag has lost the support of the dressing room.

“I don’t see how much further this goes on, I really don’t, I read in the paper it could cost £15m,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“It just cost them £80m in Sancho, they chased a kid for how long and he says one thing and is completely out and will probably be out on loan in January and they’ll probably be paying half his wages.

“This needs to get sorted out but personally I think it is toxic, I don’t take too much notice of behind the scenes, but it is toxic on the pitch and that is where it counts.”

Ten Hag’s side have now lost back-to-back matches and Merson has highlighted the immense pressure that the 53-year-old is now under.

“At the moment they are all over the place and if it wasn’t for a last minute penalty save against Copenhagen, they would have drawn at home to Copenhagen, let’s get serious here.

“He is under serious pressure and they have to have a meeting and see what they are going to do. There are ways of losing football matches and, for me, he has lost the players.

“You do not start getting beaten the way they are getting beaten, there are ways of losing and this is not good in my opinion.”

The saving grace for Man Utd is that they do have some winnable matches on the horizon. Their next three league matches are against bottom half opposition and Ten Hag will need to use these games to build some momentum.

