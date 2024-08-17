Paul Merson believes the ‘jury is out’ on new Manchester United centre-half Matthijs de Ligt upon his arrival from Bayern Munich.

Erik ten Hag’s side were desperately short of defenders in the second half of last season and the arrivals of De Ligt, Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui has boosted them in this department.

While Yoro is set to miss the next few months through injury, De Ligt and Mazraoui both made their debuts for the club when Man Utd faced Fulham on Friday night.

Mazraoui started the game and impressed at left-back while De Ligt was introduced as a second-half substitute.

The Red Devils signed both players from Bayern Munich in a combined deal that could cost nearly £60m with add-ons included.

While De Ligt has plenty of experience of playing at the highest level with Juventus and Bayern Munich, he’s yet to fully convince some Premier League pundits.

Merson has had his say on the transfer as he thinks the ‘jury is out’ on the Netherlands international.

“With transfers like Matthijs de Ligt to Man Utd, I think that’s a deal you have to wait and see on before judging,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“Is he going to be a ‘Rolls Royce’ defender or another signing where we question why United got him? Only time will tell on that one. The jury is definitely still out.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Man Utd ‘biggest worry’ requires Ten Hag ‘plan’; Guardiola, FFP tipped to make Arsenal PL winners

👉 Keane predicts winner as Neville and Carragher make ‘£5k’ Man Utd vs Liverpool ‘charity bet’

👉 Ten Hag tells wasteful Man Utd stars to ‘kill’ after ‘important’ change wins game vs Fulham

Prior to De Ligt’s debut against Fulham, Gary Neville also raised some concerns over the new signing’s pace.

“I thought they would sign quicker centre-backs but he is aggressive,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“He’s not the most mobile so Man Utd maybe won’t push up the pitch like Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have done.

“I thought Erik ten Hag might try and sign players that would allow them to really push up to the halfway line. I think with the midfield and the centre-backs that they’ve got with Maguire and Martinez still there and De Ligt they are going to end up playing a little deeper.

“It’s not a problem but it is very different to how most of the top teams play. I don’t think De Ligt’s going to change that but he will provide some physicality and some presence.”

While some of the pundits are yet to be convinced by the new arrival, Ten Hag is adamant that the 25-year-old will be a success at Old Trafford.

“He has fantastic potential. Matthijs turns 25 this week and he has almost 375 games for Ajax, Juventus and Bayern Munich under his belt,” Ten Hag said.

“That is incredible. Now he is turning into his best years. He has great skills as a football player, but also in his character, his personality. I am very pleased to have him here.”

More: Man Utd | Erik ten Hag | Premier League