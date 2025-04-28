Paul Merson reckons Arsenal will “win the Premier League by 10 points” next season if they make one signing this summer.

The Gunners look set to finish second for the third season on the bounce, with Liverpool this time beating them to top spot instead of Manchester City.

Hope remains of this being an historic season for Mikel Arteta’s side as they prepare for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, but reports suggest new sporting director Andre Berta is set for a ‘big’ summer in order to bring players in to help them take the last step to Premier League glory next term.

Merson reckons they need just one player, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, in order to beat Liverpool and the rest of the clubs vying for the title next season.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Alexander Isak is expected to attract interest from a few clubs this summer, but I feel like he could play the waiting game before deciding his future.

“Newcastle could be in the Champions League next season and they’ve already shown they can win silverware.

“Let’s not forget — they’re a big club now and, if they qualify for the Champions League, they’ll be an attractive project for any player.

“I think Isak surely wants to be involved in the Champions League next season and that will play a key role.

“Arsenal seem like the best possible move for him if he leaves Newcastle.

“If the Gunners get him, they will win the league by 10 points!”

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Arsenal signing of elite rival star will see them ‘win league by 10 points’ next season

👉 Arsenal star responds to ‘best in the world’ claim ahead of Gunners vs Paris Saint-Germain clash

👉 Liverpool have five (and Arsenal none) in Premier League XI of the season

Meanwhile, former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott, wishes Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo had signed for the Gunners over the Blues in the summer of 2023.

After an uninspiring first season at Stamford Bridge, Caicedo has asserted himself as one of the very best in his position under Enzo Maresca.

Walcott told the Premier League’s official YouTube channel: “For me, Claude Makelele is one of the best midfield players in that position that’s ever lived.

“A bit before [N’Golo] Kante. Kante took Makelele’s throne to some extent. But he [Moises Caicedo] is as close as you’re going to get to the modern era of that position. He can fill the right-back position as well.

“You talk about the price tag, but it doesn’t faze him. It can take a little time to adapt to a new club but he’s an absolute rock.

“Sadly for me, he’s in the wrong shirt! I’m a huge fan of his because he unlocks the door for people like Cole Palmer to do their thing.

“He’s an extra man in that midfield, maybe two or three, that’s how good he is.”