Paul Merson has encouraged Arsenal to raid Newcastle United in the summer as one signing would take the Gunners to “another level”.

The Gunners have kicked on after falling apart during last season’s run-in as they have taken the Premier League title race to the final day.

“I think they go to another level…”

Arsenal are expected to come up short, though. Manchester City will win the Premier League title for a fourth season in a row if they beat West Ham United at the Etihad on Sunday. This is while Arsenal need to beat Everton to put pressure on their rivals.

Mikel Arteta’s side have done some great transfer business in recent years as they have closed in on Man City and they are expected to be busy this summer.

One of their priorities will be to sign a new striker with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah linked with moves elsewhere.

Arsenal are being linked with several potential targets and they are understood to be interested in Newcastle standout Alexander Isak, who has scored 20 Premier League goals this season.

Merson thinks Isak would take Arsenal “to another level” and he “wouldn’t be surprised” if some Newcastle stars “moved on to win trophies”.

“They (Newcastle) need to look to keep their players as teams are going to be sniffing around for Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes,” Merson said in his column for Sportskeeda.

“They are a massive team, but I wouldn’t be surprised if some of their stars moved on to win trophies.

“If Arsenal sign a striker like Isak, I think they go to another level.”

Regarding Arsenal’s final day game against Everton, Merson has admitted that he “can’t see anything but a win” for the Gunners.

“Arsenal have done absolutely nothing wrong this season and have recovered really well after throwing the title away last season, but the sad reality is that they look likely to finish second again,” Merson added.

“They are a fantastic team with a very good manager at the helm in Mikel Arteta and my only worry will be if they can recover mentally after two draining title charges.

“It’s all about timing and Arsenal just have to live with the fact that they’ve become good at a time when Manchester City are virtually unbeatable over a 38-game season. That’s why I consider [Jurgen] Klopp’s achievement of winning the league title with Liverpool a monumental achievement.

“Everton will turn up and Sean Dyche will want his players to have a go, but I can’t see anything but an Arsenal win. Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Everton.”

