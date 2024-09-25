Messi or Ronaldo? Pep Guardiola has settled the GOAT debate without hesitation

Pep Guardiola is arguably one of the greatest football managers ever and has provided a definitive answer over who is better out of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Guardiola, who has achieved immense success with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, has managed throughout the Messi-Ronaldo era.

And, of course, the Spaniard coached Messi at Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, giving him a unique insight into what makes him tick.

For the full article, please click here.