Man Utd and their ‘p*ss funny’ squad get a kicking for the ages. while there also views on Arsenal, Liverpool and more.

Kicking Man Utd very hard

I’d just like to start this by saying I feel sorry for Man United, you really have the worst owners in the Prem, Mike Ashley I thought was the worst but what the Glazers have done to you is just abhorrent.

So the pity is out of the way let’s stick the boot in, a year ago before you came 16th I said that you were just a poor team, it’s still true, you have next to nothing in terms of players that are “Man United” standard, Bruno is the best of a bad bunch and sadly he wouldn’t get into a lot of Prem sides because he’s a bit sh*t.

I really hope that this is the year you get relegated, last year was a close call and Ruben is going to keep his terrible form because he’s not that good, they’ll sack him before Christmas as they should but which idiot will take the poisoned chalice, a lot of managers have taken the United job and none have come out of the other end smelling of roses (maybe the little Norwegian but his other jobs were Molde and Cardiff), you won’t get a good manager and even if you do it won’t matter because you’re poor and will come close to the bottom 3 again (hopefully Leeds spends this mystical £300 million so they can overtake you).

This team is on par with West Ham just 10 times more expensive, it’s not an insult, West Ham are okay, the problem that Man U have is, coming back to the start of this e-mail, your owners have created a toxic atmosphere, every player that has been brought in the last 5 years has been rather good at the club they were at before joining United, Onana looked like he had hands when playing for Ajax, Sancho was in German team of the season, Mason Mount wasn’t constantly injured from embarrassment and Antony was touted as a world beater.

They then joined United and became terrible, this is due to the horrible place that Old Trafford and Carrington has become, it wouldn’t matter if United bought prime Messi and Ronaldo, they would go to United and fall out of love with football and turn poo, you did this to yourself.

Don’t think of relegation as a problem, it is freeing, it is the only way you are going to be sold to someone who may actually like the club more than money, one of your owners has a Chelsea season pass for God’s sake, you should be protesting every match but it doesn’t matter, it won’t get the club sold, just hope for relegation and that someone nice takes over you.

So please stop hoping it’s your year or that you can make a splash in the market (the Mbeumo thing is really funny, even if he came he’d be terrible for you, also Cunha is going to flop), you should hope to get relegated, its the only thing that will save your club otherwise you’ll just be Everton, forever in 17th.

Rich Jennings, Hull (I just looked at United’s full squad on Wiki and it’s p*ss funny)

Dodgy as…

If he signs for us I’m 100% behind him but this Madueke deal has to be money laundering.

Stu AFC Illinois

What a Shunt

Shunt LFC, you appear to have created a scenario in your own head and then become upset about it.

I don’t recall anyone saying that the title has been Arsenal’s for the last 3 years. They have of course been very close and had a few minor things gone differently they would have won a title, nevertheless there is logic in suggesting the team that finished second just need a few tweaks to finish first. In the same way that there is logic suggesting Liverpool are one of the favourites this year, which you did, rather hypocritically after pointing out that everyone starts on zero points.

There is also logic in people suggesting that the reasons for failing to do better than they have are being addressed could see them become more successful. Yes Liverpool were the best team last season and deserved the title, but Arsenal struggled without a recognised striker and should they get one, then their chances of going one better than second place are increased. That’s all people are saying. Don’t jump on the Liverpool victim train this early me old mate.

Andrew

…Can I help Shunt, LFC out with his maths. Coming 2nd is literally one away from coming 1st. I’m not sure of another situation that could be better described as “a step away” from winning. We do all start on zero points in August but the bookies probably won’t have all 20 teams at 25:1. Some of the teams will probably even have kept some of their players from last year. Some of those players will probably be either good or bad like they were last year.

On a different note, I see Stewie as the Arsene Wenger of mailbox contributors. Innovative and interesting in the early years, but now just a bitter tired version who hasn’t moved on while the world has and who will never do better than the 4th place trophy of trolling he so values.

Ozzy AFC DC

Which kids are alright?

I’m sure every club has there young ‘un who’s going to be The Next Big Thing:

For Tottenham I would say that player, avoiding another loan, will be Jamie Donley. I can see him displacing Maddison as our AM – he’s passing is always progressive, and the weight of through ball is a strikers dream.

He was excellent last season on loan at The O’s, and had they gone up, I suspect he might have secured another loan in the championship, but at 20 he is old enough to be in the first team squad now.

Vuskovic is the other – 17 year old Croatian giant central defender. If Romero leaves, I can see Vuskovic staking a claim early on to replace him.

Any other supporters who have earmarked their next homegrown hero?

Dan Mallerman

Not so Real Madrid

Can we agree that this Real team isn’t actually very good?

Thumped by – a not bad, but not great – Arsenal in the CL and now completely outplayed by PSG.

Yes it’s only the Club World Cup, but Real would definitely have wanted to win that.

But PSG? They were very Impressive. Who needs Messi, Neymar and Mbappe? Not them. I fear for Chelsea in the final…

Makes me realise how far Arsenal have to go.

Stu – AFC France

Ready to write again after Diogo…

Normally when I write to you guys the words flow out as a form of catharsis for whatever football issue of the day is bothering me and you often have the kindness to publish it.

This time the words feel awkward, clunky and contrived. I haven’t wanted to read about football or think about it as a Liverpool since last week.

The day it happened I was getting my car serviced and I just started crying in the waiting room. I have no idea why Jota deaths affected me so much but it did.

The following day I listened to 3 tribute podcasts and cried like a child again, think I needed fluids by the time I’d finished the ironing!

I read an article on another website with a comments section. I counted 11 comments from Man United fans offering messaging of condolences. It was the only bright spot in those days for me. Thank you to all the good fans out there who realise there are things in life more important than rivalry.

I loved Mediawatch’s coverage of the scummier parts of the media and it felt like my big brother sticking up for me when I couldn’t myself. Thank you too.

I feel ready to talk about football again. It feels like a good distraction which is what football is only ever really meant to be I guess.

And it’s only a small thing but if Diogo’s death did any good it has shown me that most football fans are good and decent people who when things fall apart show the best part of themselves. I won’t forget those messages from a United fans that day. And if I’m slagging your club off again or you are slagging mine I’ll remember we’re not that different really.

Dave LFC

Silly Enzo

Somebody in the Chelsea Press Office ought to sit Don Quixote Maresca down and explain to him that:

1) this edition of the FIFA Clubs World Cup is not the first but just one of a new format. The competition has a long history and Chelsea won the last edition.

2) Top Brazilian teams play as many games per season as their European counterparts, and for the same reasons too: large league, many local and continental cups.

Don Quixote’s combative ignorance on the matters is an embarrassment to CFC.

He badly needs a Sancho Panza.

Radu Tomescu, amused in Taipei

Love F365, tolerate Stewie

Quick line in these “no real football” weeks.

Love him or hate him, you have to appreciate how much traffic Stewie drives.

(Personally I quite like the giggle of his raging hatred and seemingly 1 eyed madness – Though I am a bit like that with Manu)

And ‘the ashtray’ – Forgive me Stewie if I am talking for you but isn’t the phrase ‘as useful as an ashtray on a motorbike’?

I’m sure that where this started and people have forgotten or skipped his mails.

I would much rather laff at a Stewie mail than wade through a 3 page Ed QTR Palace missive personally (No offence Ed) but I come to 365 to be entertained mainly and occasionally read some interesting news or stats

Never for actual high level mental debate and jousting…. That’s like using Social Media for a reasoned response to a question.

Been here years and years (Charlotte Jackson was a news feed ‘pop up’ or side banner about 20yrs ago..?) and still come back every day

Someone in the mail box this week maybe mentioned the lookalikes (probably bullying now sadly) and the Neviller Diaries, Peter ‘Monkey’ Reid drinking exploits have made me laugh as loud as any stand-up I have been to see..

Like Mary Whitehouse, if you don’t like it, turn it off!! There are (probably) a million other football websites you can read.

Al – LFC – Loving 365. Thank you for being a positive constant in my life and continuing to make the effort. It is appreciated (by some of us at least)