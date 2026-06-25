Messi vs Mbappe takes new twist as unique one-off World Cup battle takes place

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England and USA legends will go head to head in a unique World Cup battle on Sunday.

Landon Donovan, widely regarded as one of the greatest USA players of all time, will take on former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere in a World Cup playoff with a twist.

The two former superstars will host a one-off football auction that will allow fans to bid on ultra rare and valuable memorabilia signed by some of the greatest players to ever play the game.

As part of Ebay Live’s summer of auctions taking place alongside the World Cup, it is hosting a number 10 vs number 7 playoff with Donovan and Wilshere at 2pm on Sunday, 28 Jun 2026.

The auction will include signed shirts from some of the world’s best players and two of the standout stars of the World Cup. France’s Kylian Mbappe wears the number seven shirt for the national side and he is competing with Argentine number ten Lionel Messi to take home the title.

The two legends, who met in the 2022 World Cup final when Messi came out on top but Mbappe scored a stunning hat trick, are first and second respectively in the all time World Cup top scorer charts and fans will be able to buy unique memorabilia signed by the pair in the one-off auction.

Bidding will start from as little as £1 and while the actual auction pieces have not been revealed, previous live Ebay streams have included signed Argentina Lionel Messi shirts, Brazilian Ronaldo memorabilia, and boots and balls signed by the likes of Dennis Bergkamp, Paulo Maldini, and Patrick Vieira.

The auction will also include trading cards, which have become big business during the World Cup period. A signed Messi card sold for £13,000 in early June on Ebay, making it the most expensive football trading card sold on the platform this year. The one-of-a-kind card featured an autograph and player-worn patch.

Other rare cards will be included in the auction, which will be hosted by Landon Donovan and Jack Wilshere in a live stream on Sunday. You can see the auction and view the items up for sale in advance here.