Mexico legend Jared Borgetti took a major swipe at England following the World Cup clash at the Azteca and questioned whether Thomas Tuchel’s heroes actually ‘deserved’ to go through.

The Three Lions produced a heroic performance in Mexico City, coping with the elements and a red card to Jarell Quansah to beat the co-hosts 3-2 in a thrilling contest and set up a date with Norway in the last eight.

Two goals from Jude Bellingham and a Harry Kane penalty secured victory for England in the early hours of Monday morning UK time, as Tuchels’ men withstood a wave of Mexico attacks to move one step closer to ending their wait for a first major title since 1966.

Departing Mexico manager Javier Aguirre was incredibly magnanimous after his side’s exit, wishing England ‘well’ for the remainder of the tournament, while also regretting the errors that ended up costing his side dearly.

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“I can’t fault my team for anything,” Aguirre said. “We did everything we could, and they’re a great team.

“This is the top level, you can’t make mistakes because they’ll cost you dearly.

“We took a chance with our substitutions to take advantage of having an extra man, but we weren’t able to do it. I have nothing but words of gratitude for everyone’s support.

“I would have liked to say goodbye to my people with a victory – for everyone to be satisfied. It hurts. It hurts a lot… but well, I don’t have many more words.

“I’m not going to make excuses; a loss is a loss. They scored three goals from four or five shots, while we had 18 shots – six or seven on target – but that counts for nothing. We lost.

“Our opponent didn’t make mistakes against us. We wish them a great World Cup.”

Mexico legend Borgetti legend lashes out at England

Not everyone within Mexican football was quite as magnanimous as Aguirre, however, with legendary former striker Borgetti declaring the Three Lions ‘did not deserve’ to go through.

“I’m sad and I’m angry because it wasn’t more,” Borgetti told ESPN.

Asked by a presenter why he felt ‘angry’, the 52-year-old, who is Mexico’s third all-time leading goalscorer, added: “Because I believe Mexico deserved more.

“We were ready for more. Sometimes things don’t work out like you want them to, how you’ve planned them to and I believe sometimes it’s a little bit of luck, no?

“Look at all the attempts. There are some who sometimes get a lot despite not doing a lot. And I believe England did not deserve this win.

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“I think it was a matter of holding on, waiting and making the most of the chances they got, and they did that, that’s fine, you can also win that way.

“And it hurts me because I believe Mexico could have done more, needed to have done more and deserved more.

“England, despite it not being their great match, won the match, without even knowing how.”