The opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup ended with just 19 players on the pitch as hosts Mexico eased to a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez.

Quinones opened the scoring early after Sphephelo Sithole’s defensive error allowed Erik Lira to recover possession and set up the forward, whose powerful finish sent the home crowd wild under cloudy skies in Mexico City.

South Africa’s task became harder five minutes after the break when Sithole was sent off for a foul on Brian Gutierrez, although Jimenez failed to make the resulting free kick count.

The striker made amends in the 67th minute, heading in Mexico’s second at the far post.

MORE ON THE WORLD CUP

* World Cup 2026 Power Rankings: Starting positions confirmed as tournament arrives at last

* Marcus Rashford takes ‘drastic action’ as England World Cup fans ‘go berserk’

* England ‘due a bad one’ after riding our luck under Southgate

Midfielder Themba Zwane was shown a red card for violent conduct in the 84th minute as South Africa finished with nine men, while Mexico defender Cesar Montes was also sent off for a foul in stoppage time.

Mexico face South Korea in Guadalajara on Thursday, while South Africa play the Czech Republic.

More match reaction to follow on F365…