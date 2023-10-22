Micah Richards labels Nott’m Forest ‘atrocious’ for defensive collapse against Luton

Micah Richards detailed how Nottingham Forest were “atrocious” in defence as they let a two-goal lead slip against 17th-placed Luton Town in their last game.

Neither Forest nor Luton have had fantastic starts to the season. For the former, after remaining in the Premier League last season having been promoted the campaign prior, this term would have been seen as an opportunity to push on.

They have had some positive results – a 1-0 win over Chelsea in September the best of those. However, of the nine games they’ve played, they’ve drawn four and lost a further three.

Their last game saw them go 2-0 up against Luton, a scoreline which would remain intact until the 83rd minute, when the Hatters hit back through Chiedozie Ogbene.

The visitors then completed their comeback to secure the draw in the second minute of stoppage time, Elijah Adebayo scoring the goal.

Richards felt Forest were poor at the back when trying to stop the attacks for both of those goals.

“It was a nothing ball that comes in and the defence here from Forest was atrocious. [Serge] Aurier slips, that’s fine, [Harry] Toffolo doesn’t react, and they’ve got six players ready on their toes to see if something is going to happen,” he said on Match of the Day.

“Wonderful finish from Ogbene but this one is even worse because as a defender if your centre half goes to win a header, [Joe] Worrall needs to tuck in to the left.

“I have to look at the defensive point of view, the space there, with the touch and finish, was deserving of a point.”

Conversely, the former Premier League defender was complimentary of Luton, who currently sit just a point above the drop zone, but he feels they can make something out of their season.

“Luton, a lot of people had them down and out but I believe they can do something,” Richards said.

“They were very direct and they were good from set pieces.”

