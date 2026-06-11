Micah Richards names winner of Bellingham, Rogers No 10 England battle – ‘no debate’

Micah Richards insists Jude Bellingham has to start England’s World Cup opener against Croatia in Dallas and that talk of a contest with Morgan Rogers for the No.10 role ‘shouldn’t even be a debate’.

The Real Madrid attacking midfielder was one of England’s best players at Euro 2024, with his injury-time overhead kick against Slovakia preventing Gareth Southgate’s side from an embarrassing exit.

While Bellingham made a big impression during his first two seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning a LaLga and Champions League double under legendary boss Carlo Ancelotti, the former Dortmund star struggled during the 2025/26 campaign.

Indeed, the 22-year-old notched just eight goals and five assists in 40 games in all competitions for the Spanish giants as he struggled with form and fitness.

READ: Bellingham battle inconsequential for England as two greater avenues emerge in Costa Rica win

That opened the door for Rogers to become the creative force for Thomas Tuchel’s side, with the Aston Villa man chalking up a combined 26 goal contributions for Unai Emery’s men as they finished fourth in the Premier League table and also won the Europa League.

While the debate has been raging over whether Bellingham deserves to reclaim his place as England’s No.10 ahead of Rogers, the former looked back to somewhere near his best in the 3-0 friendly thumping of Costa Rica on Wednesday evening.

And Richards does not agree with Three Lions legend Alan Shearer’s verdict that Tuchel should opt for Rogers over the Real Madrid superstar.

Indeed, Shearer told the Rest Is Football podcast: “I would go with Morgan Rogers.We’re going into a World Cup and we’re all pretty optimistic about how it’s going to go.

“We’re pretty happy with how England have gone lately and Morgan Rogers has played a huge part in that. That’s why I think the manager will go with him and I’m more than happy if that is his decision.”

However, Richards disagrees: “In terms of big moments, Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid, Champions League winner – when England were down in other tournaments, he’s been the guy.

“He’s had the personality to step up in big moments. I understand the point about Morgan Rogers and I could potentially see both of them in the team at times.

“But as the main No. 10, there’s no doubt for me that it should be Jude Bellingham. You’ve got to put Jude in the team.

“This is what frustrates me, we’ve got a genuine superstar in Jude Bellingham…it shouldn’t even be a debate.

“He’s the best player and he has to start. He’s delivered, he’s delivered at the highest level so he has to start.”

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Former England striker Gary Lineker then added: “I would go with Micah on this one.

“Just because I think Jude is a genuine superstar, and to win World Cups, I think you need someone that’s going to make a massive difference.”