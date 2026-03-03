Michael Carrick sends subtle Bruno Fernandes message to INEOS after Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘serious proposals’

As speculation on the future of Bruno Fernandes persists, Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has sent a message to the club’s co-owners, INEOS, about the importance of the attacking midfielder.

Fernandes is arguably Man Utd’s best and most important player at the moment and has been so for a number of years.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder has been a consistent figure in the Man Utd starting line-up, regardless of the manager.

Fernandes’ latest impressive performance for Man Utd came in their 2-1 win against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The former Sporting CP star scored from the penalty spot and provided the assist for Benjamin Sesko’s goal, as Carrick’s side picked up all three points to move up to third in the Premier League table.

Fernandes’ goal and assist against Palace saw him become the third player in Man Utd history to reach over 100 goals and 100 assists after Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs.

The Portuguese star will line up for Man Utd in their Premier League game against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Wednesday and will be keen on adding to his tally of seven goals and 14 assists this season.

Ahead of the match, Man Utd interim manager Carrick has raved about the Red Devils’ talisman.

Carrick said in a pre-match press conference about Fernandes on Tuesday, as quoted in The Manchester Evening News: “There is not loads more I can add.

“He has been here so long and had success in different ways.

“Shown what he is all about. That sums up Bruno as a character.

“Where he ranks in club history, that is not for me to get involved in, that is irrelevant.”

Carrick’s comments about Fernandes underline how highly the Man Utd interim-manager rates him.

The aforementioned comments should also serve as a reminder to INEOS of the importance of keeping Fernandes.

Fernandes is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2027, with the option for a further year.

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League have been interested in the attacking midfielder previously, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed that interest from Saudi Arabia is still there.

The transfer guru has also revealed that there is a chance that Fernandes could leave.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Over the last three years, since summer 2023, Bruno has had the opportunity every single summer to move to the Saudi Pro League if he wished.

“He received serious proposals, including very big offers last summer from Al-Hilal, who were prepared to put significant money on the table.

“Bruno decided to stay. He chose to continue at Man Utd.

“Now the feeling around Bruno is very positive. Man Utd are performing well and the situation looks completely different.

“In the summer, the club will continue to invest. If you ask me whether I expect Saudi clubs to return for Bruno, my answer is yes.

“The top Saudi clubs remain interested because he has always been a priority target. When they identify a player as a key objective, that interest does not disappear.

“Financially, reaching an agreement with Man Utd would not be a problem. The crucial decision would be on the player’s side.

“It is not about salary. If Bruno had wanted a higher wage, he already had the opportunity to earn significantly more than he does at Man Utd.

“He stayed because he wants to win at the club, because he wants to help the club and because, as captain, he feels he can do something important.

“So I expect Saudi interest again, but once more it will be Bruno who decides and Man Utd hope he stays.

“Over the weekend, he broke records, becoming the third player in the club’s history after Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney to reach more than 100 goals and 100 assists in a Man Utd shirt.

“He is performing fantastically, but the final decision will be his.”

