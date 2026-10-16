Leeds vs Man Utd: Michael Carrick gives verdict on Daniel Farke and Elland Road

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has given his verdict on Leeds United, as the Red Devils prepare to face Daniel Farke’s side at Elland Road this weekend.

Bitter rivals Leeds and Man Utd will lock horns with each other at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Leeds are seventh in the league table with nine points from six matches.

Man Utd, who finished third in the Premier League table last season, have picked up only six points from six games.

Ahead of the match, Man Utd manager Carrick has raved about the work that Farke has done at Leeds.

Michael Carrick impressed with Leeds manager Daniel Farke

Man Utd’s official website quotes Carrick as saying: “I think Daniel has done a fantastic job.

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“From the start of last season, with the changes, the run they’ve gone on, their consistency and the way they play, I think they’ve turned into a very good Premier League team.

“Credit to Daniel, his staff and the players for that, because they’ve done it over quite a long period of time now.

“We know this is a fantastic game of football. There’s a great rivalry and there’s a big history between the football clubs and between the areas.

“That’s what makes these type of games special. You have to embrace the history, what it means and you’ve got to embrace the past.

“Certain games are different, and that’s what makes them special and that’s what gets you attached to them. This is certainly one of them.

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“It will be a fantastic game, I’m sure and a fantastic atmosphere on Sunday, and I’m sure we’ll be ready for it.”

When asked what makes Elland Road so special, Carrick said: “It brings an intensity and energy.

“It’s a fantastic atmosphere, and there will be a little extra again on Sunday against us.

“That’s what it is, that’s what football is and what these games bring. You have to be ready for it, and the boys will be.”

Daniel Farke praises Man Utd manager Michael Carrick

Leeds boss Farke has also praised Carrick and believes that Man Utd should not sack him as the manager.

BBC Sport quotes Farke as saying about Carrick: “When I think about Michael and young coaches, he’s done excellently.

“He did brilliant at Middlesbrough. After six games, he did not do awfully [at United this season].

“They are mid-table or so. Obviously by their perception they want to be going for a title.

“You don’t need to go for him as a young coach. What he’s done as a coach and as a player, he’s done a tremendous job.

“I don’t think we’re heading in the right direction [criticising Carrick], it won’t help in the right direction. I don’t like it, I don’t understand it.

“We need to protect young British coaches, even though I am German I feel half British.

“I think we should back [them] and be happy at someone with so much potential.”

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