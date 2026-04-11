Carrick instructs Man Utd to complete record-breaking signing of English attacker

Michael Carrick has informed Jason Wilcox he wants Aston Villa ace, Morgan Rogers, brought to Manchester United in the summer, and why a deal is likelier than you might think has been revealed.

Carrick is working wonders as interim manager of Man Utd, and according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, the expectation is he WILL be appointed as the club’s next permanent manager.

Perhaps with that in mind, TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, also delivered exclusive news on Carrick’s grand plans for the summer.

It’s no secret Man Utd will spend heavily on at least two new central midfielders at season’s end. However, fans of the Red Devils should not sleep on what’s going to happen in the left wing position.

Reports from respectable outlets such as The Times and Telegraph over the past few days have confirmed Man Utd are among the cluster of high-powered clubs looking into a deal for Morgan Rogers.

Aston Villa don’t wish to sell their 23-year-old England international, though the club’s financial situation may necessitate a painful choice.

To avoid financial breaches and to also give the club a head start on making new signings of their own, it’s increasingly plausible Rogers is sold.

Bailey echoed that sentiment in his update on Saturday morning, stating: ‘While Villa maintain they are not actively looking to sell, there is an awareness of financial pressures linked to UEFA regulations.

‘A major outgoing could ease those concerns heading into the summer window, even if it is not the preferred outcome.’

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With that in mind, United boss Carrick has reportedly recommended Man Utd act decisively and bring Rogers to Old Trafford. That recommendation was made to director of football, Jason Wilcox.

Aiding Man Utd’s cause is the fact Carrick previously managed Rogers during their time at Middlesbrough. In Carrick, Rogers knows he’d be playing for a manager who has total and unwavering faith in the attacker.

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On the subject of cost, Villa are determined to extract maximum value and if possible, they hope to secure a club-record fee surpassing the £100m they received when Manchester City signed Jack Grealish.

Strengthening Villa’s resolve is that regard is the fact they’ll owe Middlesbrough 20 percent of the profit they make from Rogers’ sale through a sell-on clause.

A nine-figure transfer would also smash Man Utd’s all-time record too. United’s biggest buy to date remains the £89.3m re-arrival of Paul Pogba way back in 2016.

Chelsea and Arsenal are also in the picture for Rogers, but as we’ve so often seen in recent years, if Man Utd go big in the transfer market, they very rarely fail to get their man.

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