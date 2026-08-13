Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has delivered a defiant message on the future of Marcus Rashford after claiming the forward remains part of his plans for the season ahead, despite continued talk of a summer exit.

The England attacker’s time at Old Trafford appeared to be up when he joined Barcelona on loan last summer, a deal that was expected to be made permanent for just £26million.

However, the Catalan giants decided to snub Rashford‘s 28 goal contributions last season and opted to splash out big money on his international teammate Anthony Gordon instead.

Rashford has since been linked with moves across the Premier League, but has rejoined his Man Utd teammates for training ahead of the club’s Premier League opener against Hull City on Saturday August 22.

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Indeed, the 28-year-old joined the squad in Dublin for the pre-season clash with Leeds United at Croke Park on Wednesday evening, with Carrick’s side beating their old rivals on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Rashford was not in the squad for the clash, with Carrick revealing before kick-off that the winger, alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez, were ‘not quite ready yet’ to return to action but could feature in the final friendly game against AC Milan on Saturday.

While United had been prepared to offload Rashford, a lack of serious offers for his signature to date, means a move is looking increasingly unlikely.

And Carrick, who actually played alongside Rashford for two years before his retirement, is now regarding him as part of his plans – doubling down on that notion after the Leeds victory.

“He’s our player, you know, and he’s come back great. He’s just like any other player,” Carrick told ITV1.

“I’ve known Marcus a long time and, you know, he gives us something a little bit different. And he’s been in great spirits since he’s been back.

“He’s been back two or three days training and it’s just pretty normal, to be honest. And we’re looking forward to the start of the season.”

If Rashford does stay, it negates the need to add another left-sided forward to Carrick’s squad, as had been mooted at the start of the window.

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Matheus Cunha often drifted across to that side in games last season, while full-back Patrick Dorgu is considered a strong attacking option and the club also think very highly of young talent Shea Lacey.

Keeping Rashford on board would make so much sense for a United side who remain in the market for another midfielder and a left-back, although any potential move for Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly now looks highly unlikely to happen.