Michael Carrick responds on stripping Bruno Fernandes of Man Utd captaincy after INEOS ‘conversations’

Michael Carrick seemed a defeated man during his latest press conference as he commented on Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Carrick is on thin ice and could foreseeably be sacked if Man Utd lose to AFC Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

Man Utd, who have only two wins in their eleven matches this season in all competitions, are coming off an embarrassing 4-0 loss to Como in the Champions League.

After the game, captain Fernandes hit out at Carrick over his tactics for the match, and there have subsequently been calls for the head coach to strip him of the captain’s armband.

“It’s not divided, no…”

However, it does not look like this will happen…

“The most important thing for me is the team, the squad and the dynamics,” Carrick responded on stripping Fernandes of the captaincy.

READ: Man United produce miracle manager shortlist amid Howe, Fabregas, Conte, Nagelsmann ‘green lights’

“It is about the football club, and doing what is best for it… I will always do what’s best for the football club.”

When asked about the dressing room, Carrick added, “It’s not divided, no.

“We just need to get back to doing what we do best, and we will…

“That spirit, unity and togetherness needs to be there. I’ll make sure it’s there.”

On potential talks with the board, Carrick continued: “There are always conversations going on. It’s obvious how we’re all feeling.”

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Liverpool v Brighton, Tottenham, Carrick’s last game, Foden, El Clasico

Interestingly, Carrick started his press conference with a six-minute monologue addressing Man Utd’s current situation after the Como loss “hurt a lot”.

“I’ll start today. I just want to say a few things, really,” Carrick opened by saying.

“Recently, we haven’t had a good time. I think that’s pretty obvious. So I totally accept what we’re going through at the moment.

“We had five months of relative success in a spell where I was happy with a lot of things I was seeing and that we were doing as a team.

“We haven’t done well enough lately. We’ve had a spell that we’re really not happy with.

“Wednesday was a bad night. It was a bad night for a lot of reasons. It hurt a lot.

“It obviously hurt me to see us play that way, to see how the game panned out. As I said after the game, it was really unacceptable.

“The supporters are a huge part of this football club. They have to make the effort and the time and money they spend, to feel how we all felt on Wednesday was a tough moment.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd next manager: Wilcox reaches decision on Carrick replacement as top pair ruled out

