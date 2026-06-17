Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has hinted at what they plan to do in this summer’s transfer window.

Having secured Champions League qualification and Carrick’s permanent appointment with games of the 2025/26 campaign to spare, Man Utd have had plenty of time to prepare for this summer’s transfer window and they are already active in the market.

The Red Devils have already struck a deal to sign Ederson Silva from Atalanta for around £38m, and West Ham star Matheus Fernandes could be their next addition.

A recent report claimed United could make as many as seven more signings after Ederson, with Carrick‘s side needing to strengthen before they juggle several competitions next season.

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Man Utd need more strength in depth in various positions, but they were always going to prioritise a midfield rebuild because Manuel Ugarte is expected to follow Casemiro in leaving the club this summer.

And Carrick has now acknowledged that it is “essential” for the Red Devils to have a “strong midfield and spine” heading into next season.

“It’s essential to have a strong midfield and a strong spine on top of that. We’re certainly conscious of that,” Carrick said in an interview for BBC Sport.

“Winning, exciting football is what comes to mind…”

Man Utd improved massively after Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim as they finished third in the Premier League.

And Carrick also admitted that he has two priorities for next season.

“Yes, big time,” Carrick responded when asked if he is excited for next season.

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And when asked how he wants his Man Ud to look next season, he added: “Winning, exciting football is what comes to mind.

“There are all sorts of different ways to get there but a version of winning and exciting football. There’s a responsibility to try and produce both.”

Carrick has also shed light on his relationship with INEOS chief and Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with it claimed that they share a “good” relationship.

“Nothing crazy formal,” Carrick added.

“It’s just chatting. Him picking my brains on a few things. General conversations about the players or club or feelings. It’s not maybe how you think it would be.

“He’s been good with me to be honest and left me to do a lot of the work and trusting me.”

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