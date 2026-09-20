Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has leapt to the defence of Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven after they struggled against Brighton in midweek.

Carrick was named Man Utd permanent manager towards the end of last season, but he is already under pressure at Old Trafford.

The Man Utd legend faces an entirely different challenge this season after he helped to boost morale last term, and the Red Devils have lost back-to-back games to Manchester City and Brighton.

Now, Carrick and Man Utd need a positive result when they face Fulham on Sunday afternoon in their final game before the international break.

In midweek, Man Utd gave up a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Brighton, and pundit Jamie Redknapp hit out at “inept” duo Yoro and Heaven after the match.

“The inexperience of the two young centre-backs showed,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

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“I have no doubt the two of them will be on the phone to their agent (asking) why am I not playing at the moment. That’s why. These kind of performances tonight.

“The pair of them were just inept in everything they did. Compare them to (Brighton defender Luka) Vuskovic and his level of aggression and the two from Man United who were making bad decisions, putting their arm up and complaining when they don’t get the ball.

“Brighton were serious about their business in defending. Those two tonight were just poor and have to do better.”

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“Unfortunately you go through times in football…”

Despite this, Carrick has defended the inexperienced Man Utd pair.

Carrick has argued that they “started really well” and “will learn from different experiences” heading into the remainder of this season and beyond.

“I thought they started really well in the game, I thought we started really well,” Carrick said.

“It’s not about them, I think they will learn from different experiences and I think they have done particularly well.

“They are in a really good spot as two young players who have really good futures.

“Unfortunately you go through times in football where you have good spells and times where you learn a lot when things haven’t gone so well but I wouldn’t isolate them at all.”

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