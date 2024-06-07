Michael Edwards transfer masterstroke could net Liverpool millions years after striker’s sale

Liverpool could be set for a windfall of Bournemouth cash in on Dominic Solanke

A savvy piece of transfer business from Liverpool credited to Michael Edwards could still benefit the club five years after they moved the player on.

During his tenure as sports director at Anfield, Edwards was known for bringing in the correct players time and again.

However, he ought to be just as well-known for his ability to sell things for decent prices.

There is a reason that his decision to return to work with Liverpool under a revamped FSG structure has drawn such praise from fans as it has done.

Dominic Solanke’s sale could benefit Liverpool to the tune of millions

Former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke enjoyed a stellar Premier League campaign with Bournemouth last term and now has a few clubs sniffing around and considering taking on his reputed £65m release fee.

Solanke left Liverpool despite the club’s recognition of his talents and the Reds made sure they got a decent fee for the promising striker at the time but also inserted a sell-on clause when they agreed to do business with the Cherries.

Even though Solanke has signed a new deal with Bournemouth which saw Liverpool’s buy-back clause on the forward fall away it has been reported that the sell-on condition still stands.

In 2019, Solanke’s transfer to Bournemouth was approved by Liverpool but as it turns out only after some expert wheeling and dealing from Edwards.

The former Chelsea youth product struggled at first and the amount appeared extortionate at first, but he went on to score 19 goals in the Premier League this year, emerging as one of the nation’s best marksman and being unlucky to miss out on an England call for the Euros.

Solanke proved that both Bournemouth and Liverpool’s faith in him were not misplaced since finding his feet at the Vitality Stadium.

Sell-on clauses usually do not expire

While a buy-back clause will usually fall away after a period of time or the agreement of a new contract, sell-on clauses usually remain valid for as long as the player remains at the buying club and would only fall away if he was released.

“A sell-on clause exists between the selling club and the buying club,” football finance expert Daniel Geey says.

“Usually regardless of a playing contract that may have been renewed, the sell-on clause will activate at any time the buying club decides to sell that player on again.”

Even if the sell-on clause is worth 20%, its actual value would be 20% of the money that was paid for the striker above the original transfer fee, not the entire amount.

Due to Solanke’s £65 million release clause, Liverpool would get 20% of the £41 million, or around £8.2 million, should it be exercised.