Michael Olise to Liverpool ‘contact’ happening ‘behind the scenes’ as Man City transfer decision reached

Michael Olise does not fancy a move to Manchester City, with the Bayern Munich winger keen on joining Liverpool and playing at Anfield, according to a source.

Liverpool wanted to sign Olise from Bayern in the summer transfer window.

There were rumours that Man City, too, were interested in the former Crystal Palace star.

However, the France international winger stayed at the Allianz Arena, with Bayern now trying to convince Olise to sign a new deal.

However, Liverpool’s interest in Olise remains, with Real Madrid also keen on the 24-year-old.

It has now emerged that Liverpool are in contact with Olise’s representatives, as are Paris Saint-Germain and Madrid.

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Space | ™, which has 28,000 followers on X and focuses on German-centric news, has claimed that Olise has no interest in a move to Man City.

Liverpool in contact for Michael Olise amid Man City rejection

The account wrote on X at 9:01pm on October 7: “EXCL: Michael Olise’s representatives have been in contact behind the scenes with three clubs, namely Liverpool Football Club, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, while Manchester City also approached his camp several months ago only to be informed that the feeling was simply not mutual, with Olise showing little desire to enter that conversation and City consequently deciding to walk away, #LFC meanwhile are understood to have already completed much of the groundwork behind the scenes and there are figures within leading agencies who increasingly believe England’s grandest institution have quietly manoeuvred themselves into pole position should Michael ultimately decide that the moment has arrived to leave Munich.

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“The current tendency within the industry, and a reality Bayern Munich are slowly beginning to understand themselves, is that Michael Olise has little appetite to extend his stay in Bavaria beyond his existing contract as he increasingly feels that both his football and his own stature are beginning to outgrow the relatively small institution surrounding him, Germany has offered him the platform to become one of the finest footballers on the planet but not the emotion he ultimately craves, the Allianz Arena does not carry the electricity or sense of theatre he associates with football at its highest level while lifting another Bundesliga title before an ageing crowd gathered beneath a Munich balcony simply cannot recreate the feeling of conquering England beneath the red smoke of Liverpool, Paris erupting around the Champs-Elysees or Madrid surrendering itself to another European night.

“Liverpool in particular carries a fascination to Michael since childhood difficult to manufacture anywhere else, the mystique of Anfield under the lights, the weight of generations inside those four stands, the anthem before a European night and the idea that one extraordinary footballer can become immortal in a city which remembers its heroes forever is viewed as an entirely different emotional proposition to the polished but comparatively sterile existence Michael has encountered in Munich, and for a player whose ambitions now stretch far beyond collecting domestic trophies in Germany there is a growing feeling that the defining chapters of his career must be written beneath brighter lights, in front of louder crowds and upon a considerably greater stage.

“The Ballon d’Or inevitably sits somewhere within that thinking too, because Michael Olise and those around him increasingly understand that becoming the best footballer in the world is not only about producing the numbers but about creating moments the football world remembers, and there is a belief that the road towards that golden ball becomes shorter when those moments happen beneath the lights of Anfield, inside the Bernabeu or in the heart of Paris rather than within the comfortable boundaries of a small Bavarian institution whose greatest nights increasingly feel detached from the centre of the footballing world.”

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