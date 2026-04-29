Michael Olise has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Michael Olise to Liverpool is already the most ridiculous transfer rumour of 2026, especially as part of an absurd swap deal.

Once again, Olise displayed his brilliance on Tuesday night as football fans were spoiled with Bayern Munich’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Given the immense attacking quality on the pitch, it was always likely to be a bad night for defenders, and they were overpowered in a breathtaking 5-4 win for PSG.

Despite coming out on the losing side, Olise has rightly earned a lot of plaudits for his stellar performance, which provided further evidence that he is one of the best wingers in the world at the moment.

Having scored PSG’s second on the night, Olise now has a remarkable tally of 49 goals in 47 appearances this season, and he has Liverpool ‘dreaming’ of a summer transfer.

But why on earth would Olise want to join Liverpool now?

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Mohamed Salah’s exit announcement has fuelled Olise to Liverpool speculation, with Arne Slot’s side linked with a host of potential long-term replacements.

RB Leipzig breakout star Yan Diomande currently appears to be Salah’s most likely successor, with a move for a Premier League alternative now firmly ruled out.

And Diomande is a far, far more realistic target for Liverpool than Olise, with this deal also more aligned with FSG’s usual model of signing future stars to develop rather than ready-made superstars.

Still, Olise’s showing on Tuesday night had ex-Liverpool player Jermaine Pennant gushing, with a transfer demanded… “at all costs”.

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Pennant posted on X: “Liverpool go out and get Olise right now, at all costs.

“There is your replacement for Mo Salah. AT ALL COSTS. Any amount plus Gakpo.”

Bayern Munich would never accept this absurd deal

Olise is already playing for one of the greatest teams in the world, from a historical standpoint and due to the quality of Bayern Munich’s squad, and his rapid development over the past couple of years has seen him outgrow Liverpool.

Now, the 23-year-old has reached such a level that only a move to Real Madrid or FC Barcelona would suffice, and a switch to Liverpool would be a major backwards step at the moment.

Bayern Munich have also made it clear that they will not be bullied into a sale, and the offer of a cash-plus-player deal involving Gakpo certainly won’t make them budge.

Gakpo has been loosely linked with Bayern Munich in recent years, but this has mostly been mooted before this season, during which the Dutchman has generally been poor for Liverpool and outshone by teenager Rio Ngumoha.

So, at this stage, Bayern Munich have nothing to gain from signing Gakpo, especially not if it comes in the form of a swap involving a much superior player like Olise.

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