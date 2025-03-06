Michael Oliver is so biased against Arsenal that he’s now giving “soft” decisions against former Gunners players in the Champions League.

Oliver has been at the centre of an officiating storm this season, with contentious decisions leading various groups of fans (but mainly Gooners) to suggest he had a vendetta against them.

His decision to send Myles Lewis-Skelly off during Arsenal’s clash with Wolves in January led to threats and abuse aimed at the referee and his family, as police were called to his home.

He was also in charge of the Merseyside derby last month, where he issued four red cards after the final whistle and was castigated by manager Arne Slot on the pitch for not calling a foul in the build-up to Everton’s stoppage-time equaliser.

On Saturday he failed to issue a red card for Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts’ attack on Jean-Philippe Mateta which resulted in the Crystal Palace striker being hospitalised, before VAR stepped in to instruct Oliver to reassess his decision with the aid of the pitch-side monitor.

Oliver won’t be officiating in the Premier League this weekend in the aftermath of the decisions, but was in charge of Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen, granting former Arsenal star Grant Xhaka the chance to stick the boot in.

Xhaka wasn’t impressed by Oliver’s call to award Bayern a penalty in their all-German Champions League last-16 tie after VAR pointed out a potential foul by Edmond Tapsoba on Harry Kane from a corner.

Leverkusen’s frustration grew as captain Jonathan Tan was shown a yellow card for protesting the decision before Kane successfully converted the penalty.

Voicing his displeasure at the decision after the game, Xhaka said: “In the Premier League, he doesn’t give that. I spent seven years there and know Michael. I’m convinced he wouldn’t whistle it in the Premier League.

“There are so many blocks in the Premier League that today it was nothing. It’s a bit disappointing from him to whistle such a penalty at this level and probably decide the game. If you give a penalty for every block, there would be so many penalties every game.”

Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso claimed it was a “soft” call that cost his side, who were “very much in the game before”.

He said: “I don’t like to speak too much about referees, but it was a soft decision. We were very much in the game before that, and it changed things. But we have the second leg, and we will fight.”