Michael Owen amazed by ‘fitness levels’ of Liverpool star who ‘walks, walks, walks’

Michael Owen was impressed by the “fitness levels” of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah despite the winger “walking” for much of their win over Ipswich on Saturday.

Arne Slot got off to a winning start as Reds boss as second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Salah secured all three points for the Dutchman on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Salah became the first Premier League player in history to reach the total of nine opening day goals and also assisted the first on an afternoon in which he confirmed his importance to Liverpool as he enters the final year of his contract at Anfield.

The Egyptian has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia for the last year and looks set to depart as a free transfer at the end of this season.

Slot said after the game that he expects all of his players to contribute with goals and assists this season, and hopes they’re not too reliant on Salah.

“I don’t believe that much in one man, I believe in the team more than the individual,” said Slot.

“He can score his goals because of good runs, good assists. I think Mo also needs the team but we also have more creative individuals who can decide the game.”

Former Liverpool striker Owen was impressed by Salah’s “fitness levels” as the forward made a number of well-time “lung-busting” runs to put the Ipswich defence under pressure.

“No defender wants to be sprinting back into their own half and it’s amazing how many times he did it, yet he still got his timing right and he was still very difficult for the Ipswich defence to be able to pick up,” said Owen.

“His fitness levels today really impressed me. We mentioned the heat before. You look at all the stats and he hasn’t covered as much ground as ‘x, y and z’. His runs are lung-busting runs. They take it out of you. He isn’t just buzzing around 60% constantly. He walks, walks, walks, but when he runs, it is so fast and over long distances.

“Playing out wide is a difficult position. Then he is back in again. And as soon as someone gets the ball, he is off again. Again, and again and again. 90th minute, still sprinting at full pelt. His fitness levels. His strength. People talk about his quality of finishing, of course. Absolutely right, but his fitness levels today really impressed me.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Man Utd plot Liverpool hijack as £34m star ‘open to Old Trafford move’ despite Reds ‘agreement’

👉 ‘Brilliant’ Liverpool signing spells end for Klopp favourite as brutal double exit looms

👉 Liverpool ‘dream’ transfer ‘agreed’ with club ‘to bank £34m’ as deal is ‘on verge’ of completion

Jarell Quansah was replaced by Ibrahima Konate at half-time by Slot, who confirmed the switch was tactical.

Asked about his message to the team and changes at half-time, Slot replied: “First thing was we don’t have to speak about tactics if you don’t lose so many duels.

“Not that Jarell [Quansah] lost every duel – many of us lost too many duels – but I think we needed Konate to win the long balls through the air from their number nine.

“That helped and gave us control. I don’t think Ipswich could keep up with the tempo in the second half.”