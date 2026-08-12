Michael Owen has given his Premier League predictions for the season

Michael Owen has revealed which club he feels can “mount a challenge” for the Premier League title, with holders Arsenal remaining the favourites.

The Premier League returns on August 21, with Arsenal kicking off their title defence against newly-promoted Coventry. For many, the Gunners are the favourites for the title, having won it by seven points last term.

There’s been a change at a number of the other regular challengers, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all hiring new managers, after Tottenham did the same at the back end of last season, and Manchester United are sticking with Michael Carrick after a successful caretaker spell.

Speaking to Metro, former English striker Owen has given his predictions for the title.

He said: “I think there can be a few title challengers this season.

“You look at Arsenal’s points tally and it wasn’t in the nineties so they only have to drop a little and with Chelsea not in Europe, they can mount a challenge.

“New managers at Liverpool and City could hit a good run of form early on and be in with a shout as well. Tottenham have signed well too.

“So Arsenal are favourites for sure, but it’s not a foregone conclusion that they win it comfortably.”

Iraola tipped for success

New Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has been tipped to be more successful than the season season of his predecessor Arne Slot was.

Owen said: “Last season at Liverpool wasn’t great, the style of play wasn’t as good as it had been and they conceded far too many goals.

“But Slot leaving and Iraola replacing him means a new style of play. He brings a lot of excitement from the way he played at Bournemouth, but Liverpool are a much bigger club and the pressure mounts up now.

“I do think Liverpool need more, but it looks like [Bradley] Barcola is the one they want and it will cost them a huge amount of money to get him in. But if they can do that and add more depth, more quality, then they can really challenge for the title.”

On Chelsea, Owen added: “Chelsea have once again spent big in the transfer window, but maybe this time, they have a manager who can control the dressing room and get the best out of the players, for them to play as a team and be consistent.

“It is a big factor not having European football and should give them a chance to perform well during the season.”

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