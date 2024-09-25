Man Utd big-money signing blasted by Michael Owen: ‘I haven’t seen enough’

As is often the case with Ballon d’Or winner Michael Owen on punditry, he likes to keep his opinions fairly simple and state the obvious.

The former Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Newcastle striker’s latest take on United’s Antony is no different to Owen’s viral comment: “When they don’t score, they hardly ever win.”

Antony arguably tops the list of United’s worst ever signing, and there has been a number of player’s who have had little to no return in Red post-Sir Alex Ferguson, but at £80m, having scored just five goals for the club, he may take the crown.

Owen shockingly claimed: “I haven’t seen enough positive play from Antony since he’s been there to warrant him starting every game for Manchester United.”

Luckily for Owen, it seems manager Erik ten Hag had been listening to his opinions with the Brazilian not starting in any of United’s Premier League games this season.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ten Hag stopped Man Utd from completing deal to sign Arsenal, Chelsea target in the summer

👉 Southgate ‘to reject’ Everton for Man Utd ‘wait’ with Ten Hag ‘on the brink’ of the sack

👉 Paul Scholes claims new Man Utd signing is ‘not an upgrade’ on £80m defender

Owen added: “He’s obviously a very talented boy and they’ve paid a load of money for him so they’ll be absolutely desperate to get a tune out of him and to get him happy and playing.”

During last season, Ten Hag continued to persist with the 24-year-old, though he struggled for form throughout, but he did find the net in the FA Cup quarter-final tie against Liverpool, surprisingly with his right foot.

Towards the end of the summer transfer window, Antony had been linked with a move to Spain, though nothing materialised and Owen feels Antony could benefit from a move away from England.

Owen said: “I just don’t see his attributes being that suitable to the Premier League. I don’t think he’s quick enough. When he does a trick, I don’t think he’s got that burst and that speed to get away from a defender.”

He continuad: “He might be exceptional in a different team, but this current Manchester United team, granted, it’s very hard for any player to really shine, as we’ve seen with recent buys over the last five, or 10 years.”

This season, he has lost his place to Amad, falling down the pecking order with the Ivorian showing glimpses of why Ten Hag favours him.

Owen also said: “I think I’ve seen enough to think that it might be a struggle for him, but whether that’s a change of manager, a change of team, a change of something will spark something else again. That’s for the future.”

The majority of the Old Trafford faithful would probably agree that even a change in manager wouldn’t help spark a return to form for Antony.