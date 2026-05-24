Michael Owen names ‘only’ two teams who will challenge Arsenal for PL title next season

Pundit Michael Owen has explained why he thinks “only” two teams will challenge Arsenal for the Premier League title next season.

Earlier this week, Arsenal were officially crowned Premier League champions, thus ending their 22-year wait for the title.

After finishing second for three consecutive seasons before this campaign, the Gunners invested heavily in the transfer market last summer to arguably complete their squad, while they have also benefited from Liverpool and Man City failing to reach the levels of previous seasons.

Mikel Arteta‘s side have had their fair share of bumps this season, but they have deservedly fended off competition from Man City to win the Premier League and they will inevitably be the favourites to win the title again next season.

But Owen suspects Arsenal will face heavy competition, firstly from this season’s runners-up, Man City. He feels Man City “will be” strong even without Pep Guardiola and will contest the Gunners once again.

Also, Owen has backed Man Utd to be a “title contender” under Michael Carrick next season, though he has ruled out Liverpool.

“I think a challenge next season is only going to come from Manchester,” Owen told Metro.

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“I think Man City will be strong, even if Pep leaves, they ran Arsenal very close this season and have a good group of young players who have shown will be in a title race next season and with two domestic cups, they will come back stronger.

“And it’s been a while but Manchester United can be a title contender under Michael Carrick. You look at their form since he arrived and it’s definitely one of a title contender.

“Liverpool will hope to challenge, but they need to get everything right to do so and I’m not sure they are there just yet.”

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Man Utd “can be dark horses”…

Owen has expanded on his backing for Man Utd, suggesting they could be “dark horses” for the Premier League title next season.

“Given how long it’s been since Manchester United challenged for the title, Manchester United can be dark horses,” Owen added.

“From finishing bottom half under Amorim last year, Michael Carrick has come in and down an excellent job for Man Utd to finish 3rd, so there is scope for them to improve further and mount a serious title challenge.”

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