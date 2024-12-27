Pundit Michael Owen has picked out the “only danger” to Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title as he’s ruled out five potential contenders.

Under new head coach Arne Slot, Liverpool have enjoyed a remarkable start to the 2024/25 campaign as the sit top of the Premier League and Champions League.

Everything is coming up roses for Liverpool as title rivals Chelsea suffered a 2-1 home loss against Fulham before Slot’s side beat Leicester City 3-1 on Boxing Day.

This leaves the Reds – who have a game in hand – seven points clear of second-placed Chelsea and they will be six clear of Arsenal if Mikel Arteta’s team beat Ipswich Town on Friday night.

Owen has explained why he would be “astonished” if Liverpool don’t win the Premier League this season. He also reckons only one team are a “danger” to the current leaders.

Owen said: “They’re [Liverpool] absolutely loving it aren’t they, you can only imagine that dressing room.

“People will say, they [Liverpool] will come out and say, ‘we don’t look at other teams, we just concentrate on ourselves’, and they’re right to do that and they are concentrating on themselves, they are motoring along really well.”

“But everyone around them is falling away at the same time, Chelsea lost today, Manchester City dropped points again, and they’re probably out of it now. When I look at the league table I’d be astonished if Liverpool don’t go on to win it now. I think their only danger could be Arsenal.”

“I don’t fancy Chelsea, I think they are too young, too inexperienced. Forest are having a great season but they can’t sustain that. Newcastle are too far behind, even though they are coming into good form at the moment, Bournemouth can’t challenge either.

“For me, it’s Arsenal and Arsenal only in terms of danger to them [Liverpool].

“But I think they’re only a danger to themselves, the way they are playing, unless they implode themselves unless they have a Manchester City moment, it looks like they’re streaking clear.”

Slot is refusing to get carried away, though. He insists his side have “many challenges” ahead of them.

“If you are in this game for a long time, like these players are and I am, you know that you don’t look at it 20 games before the end,” Slot said.

“There are so many challenges still ahead of you. A few months ago we were one point behind Manchester City and look at what has happened there.

“Injuries, suspensions, bad luck – it can happen to anybody. It is far too early to be celebrating. You have seen all these games and I don’t think there was an easy win.

“That tells you how difficult it is to win if all of your players are available. We just have to take it one game at a time.”