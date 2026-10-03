Ex-Liverpool striker Michael Owen has praised his former club for making the bold decision to sell Curtis Jones in the summer.

Liverpool have been scrutinised for how they handled the summer transfer window, with it argued that head coach Andoni Iraola arguably left short.

The Reds did sign Bradley Barcola, Victor Munoz, Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet, though they arguably needed to do more.

They have also perhaps become weaker in midfield after selling Jones to Inter Milan without signing a replacement.

“It is not the worst thing to trim your squad…”

It has been argued that this was a mistake, but Owen has defended Liverpool for the decision on Jones because they have several youngsters who deserve to be given more opportunities.

“I think there are a couple of good youngsters and it is not the worst thing to trim your squad players and bring them through and try, you don’t want to block a pathway,” Owen told TEAMtalk.

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“I wouldn’t have thought they needed to buy squad players. If they can sign someone to come straight in, then fantastic, but I think the young kids coming through are good enough.

“The hard thing for any club is you try to strengthen and you need a really good player to become available to do that.

“I would be more concerned: how much do you want to spend? Just be concerned to get them purring again and let’s get them playing well again.”

Liverpool are currently relient on Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield, and ex-Reds striker Emile Heskey thinks he could be a future captain.

“Dominik Szoboszlai is a future Liverpool captain,” Heskey told Casinolyze.

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“As someone who’s a leader and takes control, you’ve got to start looking at that and try to nail him down as the number one priority.

“Not just for that, but you can also use him as a tool to attract players.

“He’s a fantastic player, a great individual, and a great leader, or at least looks like one from the outside. You can use players like that to entice others. Keeping Szoboszlai is vital.”

On Man City players potentially joining Liverpool after the guilty FFP verdict, Heskey continued: “Which Man City player would I love at Liverpool? Antoine Semenyo for me. Liverpool were actually in for him and he’s done so well since joining Man City.

“Who else? Most City players would be signed by any other team at the drop of a hat, they are full of fantastic talent. Look at Elliot Anderson for instance who has only just joined, he’d dominate in a Liverpool midfield.”

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