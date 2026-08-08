Michael Owen believes Marcus Rashford can still be a “big asset” to Manchester United, while talking up a move to a Premier League rival.

Rashford hasn’t played for Man Utd for nearly two years after falling out of favour with former boss Ruben Amorim. Loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona followed but for now, he is set to return to Old Trafford.

While he is still on his summer break, following his exertions at this summer’s World Cup for England, Rashford has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce.

The Red Devils have reportedly slapped a £40m price tag on the 28-year-old’s head, although rivals Manchester City and Liverpool do not have that option.

Reports suggest Man Utd want to move on the forward, who is said to be on wages of around £300,000 a week – making him one of their biggest earners.

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Now, England icon Owen believes that Arsenal should make a move for the Man Utd academy product, with the ex-striker backing Mikel Arteta to get the best out of him.

“I didn’t see Vinicius Junior to Arsenal happening, but a move for someone like Rashford would make sense,” he told Metro. “This would be a move I can see happening and makes sense as Arsenal are looking for a left-sided striker.

“He would fit well into Arteta’s plans and work well with the rest of the squad they have. So I can see this happening if Arsenal were to approach Manchester United.”

During his caretaker stint at Man Utd, Michael Carrick won 12 out of 17 matches in charge of the Premier League outfit last season.

He was able to guide them into the Champions League qualification spots, although their relatively light schedule may have helped them with that.

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Now the real test begins as Carrick has been given the role on a permanent basis. One task that may be on his agenda is over what to do with Rashford.

According to Owen, the forward can still be an asset to the Red Devils but is uncertain where his future lies.

“He looks the perfect person to put an arm around his shoulder to make him feel part of the squad and back into the mix at Manchester United,” Owen added.

“He is a World Cup England player, so he is of top quality and can be a big asset to Manchester United.

“Spending time in Barcelona can only further benefit his career and experience, so I guess it could be 50/50, but Carrick could be the right man to get the best out of Rashford.”

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