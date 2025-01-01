Michael Owen has named four Liverpool standouts in his Premier League team of the season so far, which also includes two Chelsea stars.

It’s hardly a surprise that Owen’s team is dominated by Liverpool players as Arne Slot’s side have comfortably been the best team in the Premier League this season.

Several of Liverpool’s top stars underperformed in Jurgen Klopp’s farewell season, but have returned to form since Slot’s arrival as the Dutchman has breathed fresh life into their squad.

Three of Liverpool’s best assets – Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk – are among the 20 best footballers who could become free agents in the summer and they are included with Ryan Gravenberch, who has been a revelation since transitioning into a No.6.

Liverpool have marched eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, while Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea have emerged as a surprising potential candidate for the title.

Chelsea are ahead of schedule under Maresca, who is proving a great coach as he’s getting more out of his oversized squad than his predecessors.

Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo have arguably been Chelsea’s best players this season and they are named in Owen’s XI. His full team is as follows:

Jordan Pickford (Everton); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), William Saliba (Arsenal), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Antonee Robinson (Fulham); Moises Caicedo (Chelsea), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool); Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Matheus Cunha (Wolves); Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest).

Owen has also selected his Premier League mid-season award winners. Unsurprisingly, Salah is his Player of the Year and Slot is his Manager of the Year.

He’s selected Nottingham Forest as his Surprise of the Season and Amad Diallo’s late winner against Man City during last month’s Manchester derby as the Moment of the Season.

Owen has also given Aston Villa some love, with Jhon Duran’s strike against Everton his Goal of the Season and Emiliano Martinez’s remarkable stop against Nottingham Forest his Save of the Season.

Back to Liverpool, Owen has also offered his thoughts on Real Madrid submitting an approach to sign Alexander-Arnold in January.

He said: “The very fact that Real Madrid have now made their intentions clear towards signing Trent Alexander Arnold leads me to believe that it’s only a matter of time before he signs for them.

“If he was going to sign a contract extension, Madrid wouldn’t have officially made their move. Secretive talks will have taken place. Huge news.”