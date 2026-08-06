Michael Owen “can see” the exit of a Liverpool man who was “consistently poor” last season and has been strongly linked with Tottenham in recent weeks.

The Reds are pushing firmly to improve their attack after the exit of Mohamed Salah, who’s landed at Trabzonspor. After nine years of superstardom at Anfield, Liverpool need to get the right man in the attack.

Bradley Barcola is heavily linked as the Reds’ favourite on the wing, and there have been some suggestions that they might first need to sell somebody.

Amid links between Tottenham and Cody Gakpo, that could be ideal.

Asked about the potential of Gakpo leaving amid Spurs interest, former Liverpool man Owen sees it as possible.

He told GOAL: “Well, he was consistent last year, but consistently poor. He had a good opening 10 games or something, but then for the rest of the season, he was pretty poor.

“Gakpo has already proven that he can be very effective in the Liverpool team. But it was a concern, his performances last season, although it was a concern a lot of their performances. It was a poor season.

“I don’t think that’s an impossible one. If they lose him, they’re already desperate for wide men. If they lose him, are you going into the season relying on Rio Ngumoha? If you’ve got a replacement, then I can see it.

“It could happen. At the moment, I think they’re looking at adding, I’m not sure they’re thinking of getting rid of too many players. His season last year was not very good. However, he has proven over time that he is very good. That’s an up in the air one.”

Gakpo talks ongoing

Initially, it was suggested that Liverpool would not get rid of Gakpo, but the stance now appears to be softening, partially tied to the pursuit of Barcola.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano said: ‘Tottenham are in direct talks with Cody Gakpo’s camp over possible move this summer, after approaches revealed in July.

‘Deal depends on Liverpool decision; doors closed back in July but now could depend on financial package/Barcola pursuit.

‘#THFC are trying.’

And though Owen is somewhat wary of Liverpool having to rely on Ngumoha, it’s believed he might well be the starting left-winger this season, while Spain international Victor Munoz has also arrived at Anfield over the summer.

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